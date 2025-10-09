Gen V season 2 episode 6 ending explained: What is the truth behind Project Odessa?

Gen V season 2 episode 6 ends with a series of major reveals that reshape the ongoing conflict between Cipher and the Guardians of Godolkin. The episode closes with Marie discovering the truth about her connection to Project Odessa, learning that she and Homelander are the only surviving subjects of the experiment.

Meanwhile, the unexpected return of Stan Edgar and the introduction of Zoe Neuman, Victoria Neuman’s daughter, hint at a larger plan involving Vought’s control over Supes. The ending sets up an inevitable confrontation between Marie’s group and Cipher as Gen V season 2 approaches its finale.

What happened in Gen V season 2 episode 6?

Gen V (Image via Prime Video)

In Gen V season 2 episode 6, titled Cooking Lessons, the story continues after Marie revives her sister Annabeth at Elmira. Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Cate attempt to escape with Annabeth, who reveals she has precognitive abilities. Sam breaks into the facility to assist their escape, raising questions about Cipher’s intentions due to the lack of resistance.

The group temporarily hides in an abandoned library, where Emma contacts Harper and Ally. Tension grows between Marie and Annabeth when Annabeth blames Marie for their parents’ deaths. Their location is soon discovered by Vikor, Cipher’s enforcer. Annabeth warns the group through a vision, but Vikor nearly kills Marie before Zoe Neuman intervenes and eliminates him. Stan Edgar then arrives and brings the group to an underground bunker.

What Stan Edgar’s return reveals about Project Odessa

Inside the bunker, Edgar explains that Project Odessa was Thomas Godolkin’s experiment to create god-level Supes. He reveals that only two subjects survived: Homelander and Marie. The information shocks the team, especially Jordan, who calls Homelander Marie’s “cousin.” Marie rejects the comparison, insisting that she is not like him.

Edgar elaborates that Cipher has been continuing Godolkin’s work, attempting to create a world ruled by Supes, a concept Edgar believes must be stopped before it destroys the balance of power.

During their stay, Zoe bonds with Annabeth, helping her open up about her childhood with Marie. Meanwhile, Emma and Sam reconnect, with Sam expressing remorse for his past actions. Despite their reconciliation, the group remains cautious of Edgar’s motives. His history with Vought suggests that his involvement serves his own agenda rather than a selfless cause.

Elsewhere, Cipher continues his pursuit of Marie. He confronts Polarity, manipulating him into revealing the group’s location. Cipher also confirms his intention to reduce the Supe population by 75%, believing only the strongest should survive.

When he threatens Polarity, the latter uses his powers to fight back, pushing Cipher out of a window. The sequence underscores Cipher’s extreme ideology and sets the stage for his eventual confrontation with Marie.

How the ending sets up the final battle against Cipher

Gen V (Image via Prime Video)

As Gen V season 2 episode 6 ends, Marie and Edgar discuss the next steps in their mission. Edgar shows Marie research on how to control Supes, including data related to Homelander. He emphasizes that Marie’s unique powers could play a crucial role in stopping Cipher. Although Edgar positions himself as an ally, his past actions suggest he may be pursuing control over Supes for personal or corporate gain.

Later that night, Marie leaves the bunker alone, determined to find answers about Project Odessa and Cipher’s experiments. Cate follows her, offering to help by blocking Cipher from accessing Marie’s mind. The two form a fragile alliance, suggesting that the upcoming episodes will center on their combined effort to stop Cipher before his plan escalates.

The ending of Gen V season 2 episode 6 also highlights Marie’s internal struggle. Her connection to Homelander symbolizes a deeper fear. That her power could corrupt her as it did him. However, unlike Homelander, Marie shows restraint and empathy, qualities that separate her from Vought’s most dangerous creation.

The ending of Gen V season 2 episode 6 expands the show’s mythology and connects it more deeply to The Boys universe. Episode 7 will release on October 15, 2025, on Prime Video.

