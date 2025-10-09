Gen V season 2 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Gen V season 2 episode 7 is set to release on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 3 am ET exclusively on Prime Video. Following the dramatic events of episode 6, titled Cooking Lessons, the new episode is expected to continue the story of Marie Moreau and her group as they uncover the secrets behind Project Odessa and confront Cipher’s growing influence.

As Gen V season 2 nears its finale, episode 7 will likely serve as a crucial link to the concluding episode scheduled for October 22, 2025.

When does Gen V season 2 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Gen V (Image via Prime Video)

New episodes of Gen V season 2 are released weekly on Wednesdays at midnight Pacific Time. Episode 7 follows this same pattern, arriving on October 15, 2025, across multiple regions.

Below is a breakdown of the release schedule for major time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Date Pacific Standard Time (PST) 12 am October 15, 2025 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 3 am October 15, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT+1) 7 am October 15, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 9 am October 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time (IST) 12:30 pm October 15, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 5 pm October 15, 2025

All episodes are available exclusively on Prime Video, where subscribers can also access bonus content, including trailers and behind-the-scenes footage.

How many episodes of Gen V season 2 are left?

Gen V season 2 consists of eight episodes in total. With six already released, only two episodes remain: episode 7 and the season finale, which is scheduled for October 22, 2025. The finale will likely conclude the storylines involving Marie, Cipher, and the revelations surrounding Project Odessa.

Gen V season 2 episode 6 recap

Gen V (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 6, titled Cooking Lessons, continues the story after Marie revives her sister Annabeth in Elmira. The episode reveals Annabeth’s precognitive powers, which she uses to foresee dangers during their escape. Zoe Neuman, the daughter of Victoria Neuman, appears for the first time, saving Marie and her team from Cipher’s enforcer, Vikor.

Stan Edgar returns, taking the group to a secure bunker and revealing that Project Odessa produced only two surviving subjects — Homelander and Marie. The episode ends with Marie deciding to investigate Cipher’s experiments, suggesting a direct confrontation in the upcoming episodes.

Major events to expect from Gen V season 2 episode 7

Events to expect in episode 7 are:

Marie’s search for Godolkin’s truth: The next episode is expected to follow Marie as she investigates the possibility that the burnt man held in Cipher’s lab might be Thomas Godolkin, the founder of Godolkin University. This storyline could provide critical insight into Project Odessa and its true purpose.

The next episode is expected to follow Marie as she investigates the possibility that the burnt man held in Cipher’s lab might be Thomas Godolkin, the founder of Godolkin University. This storyline could provide critical insight into Project Odessa and its true purpose. Cate and Marie’s uneasy alliance: Cate joins Marie in her mission, aiming to protect her from Cipher’s telepathic control. Their renewed partnership may determine how effectively they can confront Cipher and uncover the mysteries surrounding Vought’s secret experiments.

Cate joins Marie in her mission, aiming to protect her from Cipher’s telepathic control. Their renewed partnership may determine how effectively they can confront Cipher and uncover the mysteries surrounding Vought’s secret experiments. Cipher’s next move against the Guardians: Cipher’s ideology and goal of reducing the Supe population may push him toward more extreme actions. Episode 7 could explore his next strategy, setting the stage for the final confrontation in episode 8.

Cipher’s ideology and goal of reducing the Supe population may push him toward more extreme actions. Episode 7 could explore his next strategy, setting the stage for the final confrontation in episode 8. Stan Edgar’s hidden motives: Edgar’s return in episode 6 hinted at conflicting intentions. Episode 7 may reveal whether he genuinely seeks to control Cipher or is using Marie and her group for his own gain, possibly reconnecting his storyline with The Boys universe.

Edgar’s return in episode 6 hinted at conflicting intentions. Episode 7 may reveal whether he genuinely seeks to control Cipher or is using Marie and her group for his own gain, possibly reconnecting his storyline with The Boys universe. Zoe Neuman’s growing role: Zoe’s connection to Victoria Neuman adds a political dimension to the story. Her involvement may provide more context to the ongoing conflict between Supes and humans, bridging the events of season 2 of Gen V and The Boys season 5.

What’s next for Gen V season 2

As the second season of Gen V moves toward its conclusion, several unresolved threads remain. The revelation that Marie and Homelander are the only surviving subjects of Project Odessa adds complexity to Marie’s identity and her role in the Supe hierarchy.

Cipher’s extremist vision continues to threaten both Supes and humans, and his connection to Godolkin’s original experiments raises further questions about the moral implications of genetic enhancement.

Episode 7 will likely bring the story closer to the long-anticipated showdown between Marie’s team and Cipher, with Stan Edgar and Vought’s involvement influencing the outcome. The episode may also hint at how these events tie into the upcoming season of The Boys, expanding the shared universe between the two series.

Gen V season 2 episode 7 premieres on Prime Video on October 15, 2025, marking the season's penultimate chapter.

