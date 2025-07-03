“Get your sh*t together”- Fans react to South Park season 27 creators’ comment on the Paramount merger as the show gets delayed

The two-year wait for South Park season 27 has been extended, unfortunately, amid a dispute over a merger deal between Skydance Media and Paramount Global. Comedy Central initially announced July 9, 2025, as the original premiere date for the upcoming season, but it has now been pushed back to July 23, 2025, in the United States.

Behind the scenes, the merger has led to numerous issues, including Paramount chief Jeff Shell interfering with the show's future and the suspension of discussions about streaming for the same.

The following statement from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone was posted on the animated sitcom's official X account in response to the change in South Park season 27's debut date.

"This Merger is a sh*tshow and it's f*cking up South Park. We are at the studio working on the new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow."

On social media, many viewers of the animated sitcom series shared their thoughts about the most recent development.

One user in particular expressed frustration due to the merger, which was causing problems with the series' future. The user resorted to profanity and felt that the behind-the-scenes executives are developing a penchant for ruining everything. They tagged the two companies and said:

"you d*uchebags in suits literally ruin everything. Get your sh*t together"

Many others were unhappy that their season's wait time had been prolonged, and given the ambiguity surrounding the agreement, there's a chance that the season will be further postponed.

"Ugh, I'm like Cartman when he got sent back in time too far back and he has to wait even longer to get his Nintendo Wii," said an X user.

"I miss South Park, once a household staple with its finger on the cultural pulse. Now it's just missing. I bet it’s by design too. They expose too much," said an X user.

"We love & miss South Park!!! We know you're working hard to bring it to us, and we are here for it!!!" said an X user.

Some recommended that South Park season 27 just be aired on another platform.

"Though i dunno if Comedy Central and Paramount would ever allow this, the SouthPark Team may need to consider going to a new broadcaster or streaming service. Someplace that will allow the banned episodes and allow them free creativity," said an X user.

"Aren’t Matt and Trey basically billionaires at this point? Why not just put the shows on your website like you used to? Is this really necessary lol," said an X user.

"Literally no one watches sh*t on tv & it doesn’t matter when stuff 'airs.' You could release episodes on YouTube and make more money & be seen by more people," said an X user.

According to Deadline, although South Park's non-exclusive streaming rights were shopped to other streaming platforms, such as Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix, negotiations were interfered with by Jeff Shell, raising the possibility of a pause. The series has yet to be launched on Paramount+, as it was previously anticipated to happen on July 1, 2025, causing concerns among viewers.

What is South Park season 27 all about?

On April 2, 2025, a teaser for South Park season 27 was posted on the official South Park Studios YouTube account. 'Times are changing' shouts are played continuously as the clip opens, accompanied by ominous background music. The audience is then given a taste of its dark comedy in the clip when Stan Marsh playfully advises Shelly to take ketamine because it can benefit her.

In a later scene, Kyle and his companions are shown walking idly around the streets of the post-apocalyptic Colorado town as the houses burn down. The iconic Statue of Liberty is also seen being brought down by a few ships. In addition to presenting a satirical perspective on previous breaking news events, the teaser's tone is highly predictive of the direction the international crisis appears to be taking.

The video also features an animated portrayal of Sean Combs, better known by his stage name P Diddy, pursuing Kyle and the others while brandishing a laser rifle and jetpack. A satirical sketch on the rise in aircraft accidents brought on by the severe lack of air traffic controllers in the US is also hinted at in the show.

The clip features a montage of dark humour sketches that satirize a wide range of subjects, including those featured in South Park season 27, such as scenes related to artificial intelligence and Canadians invading a country.

Cast and crew details for the upcoming season

Matt Stone and Trey Parker, creators of South Park. (Image via Getty)

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are set to return for the animated sitcom series South Park season 27, as both will also contribute to the screenplay. Comedy Central, South Park Studios, and Important Films are the production companies involved in the project.

The voice cast for the upcoming season includes Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and April Stewart. The trio is set to reprise their roles as multiple lead characters and will also voice multiple additional support characters in the animated series, as they have done so before.

According to IMDb, the animated sitcom has received a positive rating of 8.7/10, based on over 424,000 user reviews to date.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on South Park season 27.

