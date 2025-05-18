Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 6, set to premiere on May 18, 2025, returns with a new generation of political unrest and criminal authority battles. The award-winning drama continues the story of Bumpy Johnson, portrayed by Forest Whitaker. The plot is set in the turbulent streets of Harlem in the 1960s.

After the season 3 emotional peak with Malcolm X's assassination leaving both characters and audiences stunned, Godfather of Harlem season 4 resumes with Bumpy facing new adversaries and specters of his past.

Godfather of Harlem season 4 premiered on April 13, 2025, on MGM+, introducing new rivalries, returning cast members, and escalating tension in Bumpy Johnson’s fight for Harlem.

When and where to catch the Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 6?

New episode of Godfather of Harlem season 4 premieres Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on MGM+. The season launched on April 13, 2025, and continues with weekly releases. For those who prefer streaming, MGM+ is available as a standalone subscription or through live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Previous seasons are also available for catch-up viewing on Hulu, while UK audiences can stream the show via Lionsgate Plus, where new episodes are expected to drop shortly after the U.S. release.

The upcoming episode, titled The Visit, airs on Sunday, May 18. The teaser gives fans a dramatic and plot-suspenseful scene: Bumpy has a heart attack and is tormented by hallucinations of Malcolm in the hospital. Meanwhile, Colombo negotiates Bumpy's release of Chance, Elise discovers Panther's betrayal, and Olympia Gigante returns to collect an old debt.

Here is the full release schedule of the episode according to different time zones:

Release Date Release Time May 18, 2025 09:00 ET May 18, 2025 13:00 GMT May 18, 2025 15:00 CEST May 18, 2025 23:00 AEST May 18, 2025 14:00 CET

Who stars in the Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 6?

Headlining the cast once again is Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker as Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who balances ruthless ambition with a highly personal moral framework.

Joining him are Ilfenesh Hadera as Bumpy's wife, Mayme, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as his daughter, Elise, Lucy Fry as Stella Gigante, and Erik LaRay Harvey as Bumpy's old school friend and trusted right-hand man, Del Chance.

New and returning faces are also seen in Godfather of Harlem season 4. Rome Flynn joins the cast as Frank Lucas, the authentic gangster who threatens Bumpy's reign. Flynn has already worked on Grey's Anatomy, With Love, and Chicago Fire.

Returning cast members include Vincent D'Onofrio as Vincent Chin Gigante, Whoopi Goldberg as activist Fay, Elvis Nolasco as Mr. Crocket, and Erik Palladino as Joe Colombo.

What happened in episode 5 and what to expect in Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 6?

In season 4 episode 5 of Godfather of Harlem, titled Concrete Jungle, the tension between business, betrayal, and revolution finally boils over. Bumpy Johnson, always the strategist, tries to cut Joe Colombo's concrete gang out of a profitable building contract by going behind their backs and hiring Frank Lucas as the middleman from Stella Gigante's ranks.

However, the gambit blows up in his face. Frank, as part of a strategic power maneuver, double-crosses both Bumpy and Stella by informing Joe about the plan. The consequences are swift: Joe, by way of revenge, kidnaps Del Chance, Bumpy's trusted enforcer for decades, making it brutally clear that disrespect will not be on the table.

The double-cross not only costs Bumpy's bargaining power but also shatters any trust among the major players on Harlem's criminal chessboard.

Meanwhile, with Afeni Shakur now released, the group discusses how to be heard. Some advocate for continuing grassroots programs, while others argue for a bolder, more confrontational act to force recognition. The discussion escalates when someone proposes bombing a police station as a symbolic gesture against systemic oppression.

While Afeni urges caution, Elise surprisingly sides with the radicals, voting in favor of the plan and even suggesting they source dynamite from her father’s chemical plant. In the episode's final moments, she and Sadiq follow through—stealing the explosives after breaking into the plant and laying the groundwork for an explosive act that has the potential to be cataclysmic.

The stakes are high in episode 6, as Bumpy will have to handle two time bombs set to go off: freeing Del before it's too late and attempting to prevent Elise from blundering into federal prison or worse.

Elise's choice can have domino effects not only for herself but for the whole movement and her family. With police already monitoring Harlem like hawks, any act of violence can set off a massive crackdown. Meanwhile, Frank Lucas's treachery shows he's not only a wild card, he's becoming a real competitor in Bumpy's kingdom.

Interested viewers can watch Godfather of Harlem season 4 on MGM+.

