“Going at your own pace is the perfect pace” - When Zendaya gave her bold take on negative comparisons

In February 2022, Harper’s Bazaar (UK) published an interview with Zendaya Coleman by Sarah Karmali for Squarespace’s Icons series. The discussion explored Zendaya’s career and creative process. A key moment came when the interviewer asked about standing out in a world of comparisons. Zendaya responded,

“Going at your own pace is the perfect pace.”

Her response emphasized the value of focusing on personal growth over external pressures. The interview covered Zendaya’s work in acting, producing, and fashion. Karmali also discussed her Squarespace Super Bowl ad campaign with André 3000, and Coleman shared insights on her creative approach and individuality.

The question about comparisons prompted her to advise creatives to prioritize their own joy and pace. Other topics included her Oakland roots and love for fashion. Coleman spoke about her collaboration with stylist Law Roach and even mentioned her family’s role in keeping her grounded. The interview highlighted her multifaceted career, from Euphoria to potential entrepreneurial ventures.

Zendaya’s creative journey and career evolution

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

Zendaya’s career began at age 13 with Disney’s Shake It Up. She later starred in Euphoria and The Greatest Showman. Her role as a producer on Euphoria shows her growing influence. Karmali asked about harnessing creativity, leading her to say,

“As long as I’m staying creative, I’m happy.”

She made this statement while describing how staying creative through acting and travel fuels her work. Her Squarespace Super Bowl ad with André 3000, directed by Edgar Wright, was a key project. She played Sally, an entrepreneur growing her seashell business.

“Squarespace was already a brand I was familiar with as I’ve been a customer since 2018,” she said, responding to a question about her involvement.

The interview further focused on how she valued the platform’s support for creatives. Coleman’s career includes fashion collaborations, like her Tommy Hilfiger collection. She expressed interest in future entrepreneurial ventures.

To answer Karmali’s questions about the path, she emphasized and discussed her deliberate approach to projects and prioritizing authenticity over speed. Her roles in Spider-Man and Dune demonstrate her work across genres. Her Oakland background is also a constant presence in her life.

Personal insights and collaborative spirit

The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards (Image via Getty)

Zendaya discussed creative expression in her interview. She views fashion as a way to show individuality. Karmali asked how she conveys her unique style, prompting her to say,

“I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve found that it’s an incredibly fun way to express myself.”

She made this remark to explain how fashion helps her express her identity, like her collaboration with stylist Law Roach. Her family influences her perspective, and growing up in Oakland, she relied on their support. Karmali asked about standing out, and Zendaya’s response emphasized the importance of authenticity while facing industry pressures.

“Be true to yourself. Knowing who you are and what you stand for is important,” she said.

Karmali also asked about avoiding comparisons, and Coleman advised focusing on personal growth.

While discussing her Squarespace Super Bowl ad with André 3000, she talked about empowering creatives through the project. She mentioned valuing collaborations that match her goals. They also covered her career and desire to create meaningful work.

