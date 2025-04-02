Good American Family episode 4 ending explained: Does Michael believe Kristine?

Good American Family has aired its fourth episode where we saw how fast things escalated in the Barnett family. Following its usual non-linear storyline, the Good American Family episode 4 gives us some hints about Michael and Kristine’s past, which helps us figure out the dynamic between the couple. This episode also marks a turning point in the story as we see Natalia being moved into her own apartment and some of her facade breaks.

The new episode of Good American Family opens in 2011 where we see Kristine receiving attention after her TV interview and even landing a new book deal with Random House. However, as Kristine is speaking on the phone regarding her new book and her ghostwriter, she receives an unexpected visitor. The CPS shows up at their door regarding Natalia.

Good American Family episode 4: Kristine moves to her mother's house with her sons after Natalia's fit

The arrival of the CPS creates a tricky situation and the boys think they are going to be taken away from their mother if Natalia says anything too harsh. After their routine check, the CPS are on their way, promising to be back after Natalia gets her foot surgery. It is proving to be difficult, given the family's current financial situation.

Kristine is sure that it was Natalia who called the CPS and amidst this chaos, Myra, a ghostwriter for Kristine, shows up. Kristine is determined to keep Natalia away from her as she doesn't want her in the book. Meanwhile, Natalia gets her foot surgery but the recovery is proving to be hard. The situation takes a toll on the couple as Kristien gets busy with her interviews and book and Michael basically becomes Natalia’s nanny.

On the other hand, Myra finally asks Kristine to introduce her to the family, and Kristine asks Michael to take Natalia out so Myra does not find out about her. However, when he comes back home briefly to get something for Natalia, Michael overhears Kristine telling Myra how he made the impossible possible for her. This makes him light up a little and adds a ray of hope to their drowning marriage.

However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when Jacob comes home, calling for Kristine because Natalia started throwing out the boys’ toy cars onto the street in a fit. This is the last straw for Kristine, who takes her sons and goes to her mother’s house.

Does Michael believe Kristine in Good American Family episode 4?

Kristine has a rocky relationship with her mother so this was a huge move for her. Despite their relationship, Kristine’s mother gives her advice on how to win Michael over. Meanwhile, Michael regrets not having Kristine around with his interview coming up and he calls her to ask her for his special tie. Although she does not pick up his call, she listens to his voice note and it becomes clear there is a lot of love between the two.

The next day, Michael leaves Natalia with the TV on asking her to be good as he has an important meeting to attend. While his interview is on, there is someone at the door and Michael has to leave the call. Turns out it is the police who Natalia called because she wanted pizza.

Michael apologizes to the officer requesting him to cut him some slack because of his situation. Once the officer leaves, Michael confronts Natalia about her behavior, who acts nonchalant and then says that she doesn’t want the family back together and wants them dead. This is when Michael realizes that Kristine was right all along.

Michael takes Natalia to Kristine’s mother's house, where Natalia has another fit and pushes Kristine into an electric fence and she gets electrocuted. Michael rushes to his wife's aid, who demands how long it will take to believe her as this was the second time Natalia tried to kill Kristine. Michael tells Kristine that he believes he,r and the family returns home and locks Natalia in the garage.

The neighbors call 911 as Natalia would not stop banging on the door and luckily the officer who arrives is empathetic to the Barnetts. After listening to the whole ordeal, he decides to help the Barnetts by giving them a contact to change the dates on Natalia's birth certificate.

At the end of Good American Family episode 4, Michael and Kristine finally get their hands on the proof they need to prove that Natalia is an adult. They decide to stay on as her legal guardians because of her disability, but they get her an apartment separately.

Good American Family episode 4 ends with Kristine warning Natalia and leaving her alone in the apartment. Good American Family is now streaming on Hulu.

