Good American Family episode 5 ending explained: Do the Barnetts move away?

For so long in Good American Family, we have been seeing Kristine's point of view in the story. But with today's episode, the series has switched the perspective to that of Natalia's.

Episode 5 of Good American Family brings us a broader perspective of what has been happening so far and is surprisingly more sympathetic toward Natalia. In episode 5 of the series, we see how Natalia struggles to live by herself, leaving viewers sympathetic towards her.

Good American Family episode 5 begins with an FBI agent interviewing Natalia in November 2013 about her foster parents. Natalia tells the agent how she enjoyed being with the family but was separated from them when she was found threatening to hurt the family. We then get a flashback to early 2012, when the Barnetts left Natalia in a flat on her own stocked with things she would need to survive.

Natalia is left to fend for herself in Good American Family episode 5

The picture of Natalia that episode 5 portrays is definitely a heart-wrenching one. While she initially lashes out, breaks things, and yells, Natalia eventually settles down on her own alone in the house. Without any help, Natalia struggles to arrange her food or do other daily activities.

Driven by need, she starts eating pasta and noodles raw and her surroundings become a complete mess as she is incapable of taking care of it owing to her disability. Things get worse when Natalia cuts herself and not knowing what to do, she runs to the neighbors asking if she could call Kristine.

However, nobody answers the phone and Natalia goes back to the house and watches TV. Incidentally, Kristine's interview was airing at that time and she was talking about her new book. Natalia decides to go to the library to get the book and when she finds it she immediately spirals and runs away with it, hurting a 22-year-old who tries to stop her.

Natalia makes a shocking realization

The next day, Michael visits Natalia and is shocked to see the condition of the house. He is no longer sympathetic and caring towards her and simply gives her the supplies she would need, asking her to clean up. Meanwhile, Michael also notices the book Natalia stole and is disturbed to find that she scratched out the family’s faces.

Following this, Natalia gets her act together, and cleans up after herself, hoping she would be once again accepted into the family. She then heads to the neighbor JJ's house where JJ introduces Natalia to her grandson, Keaton. Natalia tries calling the Barnetts again but the call does not go through and Keaton suggests to her that she should just go to the family's house. He offers to take her but soon the duo get lost.

When they finally make their way to the house, Natalia realizes that the Barnetts have moved out, and the house is being sold. However, Valika happens to be there fortunately but Keaton puts all the blame on Natalia. Valika then takes Keaton and Natalia back. JJ is now furious with Natalia for taking Keaton. With nothing left to do, Natalia goes back to the house.

Kristine visits Natalia at the end of Good American Family episode 5

At the end of Good American Family episode 5, Kristine finally shows up at the house. It appears that the family has already moved to Canada but Kristine had to come back to deal with Natalia. She sets Natalia up for school, telling her that she is only allowed to go to school and come back. Kristine even threatens Natalia that she will tell everyone the truth about what Natalia did and before leaving even pepper-sprays Natalia.

The episode ends with Natalia going to school with the marks of pepper spray around her eyes and she writes an assignment telling her own story. However, Natalia is aware that nobody will believe her.

Catch Good American Family episode 5 now on Hulu.

