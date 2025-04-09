Good American Family episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Good American Family, which premiered on Hulu on March 19, 2025, has become one of the most-watched television series owing to the gripping narrative of the show and the talented cast who have brought the story to life once again. The streaming site released the fifth episode of the series today and is now gearing up for the sixth episode.

Episode 6 of the crime drama series will premiere on Hulu on April 16, 2025. The series is based on the disturbing real-life story of a Ukrainian girl called Natalia Grace, with a rare form of dwarfism. She was adopted by the Barnetts, who were told that she was a six-year-old girl.

The Hulu series explores the struggles that the Barnetts faced with Natalia, how they discovered that she was scamming them, and what happened after that. Natalia is played by the talented Imogen Faith Reid in the Hulu series and she is joined by Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass starring as Kristine and Michael Barnett.

Good American Family episode 6: Release date and time

Good American Family released episode 5 today, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The show is now coming up with its sixth episode next week on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 3 AM ET/PT.

The full release schedule of the series is explored below:

Episode 1 – March 19, 2025

Episode 2 – March 19, 2025

Episode 3 – March 26, 2025

Episode 4 – April 2, 2025

Episode 5 – April 9, 2025

Episode 6 – April 16, 2025

Episode 7 – April 23, 2025

Episode 8 – April 30, 2025

Following next week's episode, there will only be two episodes remaining. The show airs its finale episode on April 30.

How to watch the series?

Good American Family is only streaming on Hulu. Hulu is a subscription-based streaming platform where plans start at $9.99 per month. Hulu releases a new episode every week on Wednesday for Good American Family.

All about Good American Family episode 6

The official synopsis of the show, as per Hulu, reads as follows:

"Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism."

It continues:

"But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.”

Hulu has even released an official synopsis for every episode of the show. The logline for episode 6 reads:

"Natalia questions whether she can trust an unexpected set of allies. As questions about her past arise, painful memories are unearthed."

Good American Family is produced by 20th Television and directed by Liz Garbus. Katie Robbins is the show creator and executive producer with Sarah Sutherland. Actor Ellen Pompeo, who plays Kristine, also executive produces through her production company Calamity Jane with Laura Holstein. Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner, and Mike Epps are also executive producers.

Catch episode 6 of Good American Family next Wednesday.

