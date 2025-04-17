Good American Family episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Good American Family episode 7 is set to release at 12:00 am PT on April 23, 2025, continuing the limited Hulu series inspired by the real-life case of Natalia Grace. The show stars Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett and Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett, a couple whose adoption of a young girl with a rare form of dwarfism spirals into a legal and media controversy.

The series is told from multiple perspectives and explores how personal bias, trauma, and public scrutiny affected all those involved.

In Good American Family episode 7, titled If You Tell a Story Well Enough, the investigation into Natalia's re-ageing resurfaces as Detective Drysdale takes on her case, disrupting the Barnetts' belief that their past is behind them. The show premiered on March 19, 2025, with a two-episode debut, followed by weekly Wednesday releases.

When will the Good American Family episode 7 be released?

Good American Family episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. In the United States, the episode will be available to stream on Hulu starting at 12:00 am Pacific Time, or 3:00 am Eastern Time. The series maintains a weekly Wednesday release schedule, following the two-episode premiere on March 19.

Episode 7, titled If You Tell a Story Well Enough, will lead into the season finale episode 8, which is scheduled for April 30, 2025. Here's a table showing the release timing of Good American Family episode 7 across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM April 23, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM April 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 7:00 AM April 23, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 9:00 AM April 23, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM April 23, 2025 Australian Eastern Time (AET) 5:00 PM April 23, 2025

Where to watch Good American Family episode 7?

In the United States, viewers can watch the episode on Hulu, where new episodes are released at 12:00 am PT. Those subscribed to the Hulu on Disney+ bundle will also have access through the Disney+ platform.

While Hulu operates exclusively in the U.S. and requires a U.S.-issued payment method, international viewers can access Hulu original content, including Good American Family episode 7, via Disney+ under the Star hub. Hulu's standard plans in the U.S. start at $7.99/month (with ads), with additional bundle options that include Disney+ and ESPN+.

A brief recap of Good American Family episode 6

In the Good American Family episode 6, viewers follow Natalia Grace's experiences after being abandoned by the Barnetts. The episode opens with her recounting past events to Detective Brandon, including a flashback where Kristine forces her to use tampons and punishes her by making her walk barefoot, leading to her bloodied socks.

Struggling with isolation, Natalia is later discovered injured by Cynthia Mans, who offers her shelter and support. Despite initial hesitation, Natalia begins to build a cautious relationship with Cynthia and her family.

As Cynthia brings her to the hospital, a doctor becomes suspicious of Natalia's stated age, citing medical evidence that suggests she is not an adult. This prompts a child protection investigation led by Detective Brandon, who encourages Natalia to come forward about her situation.

Meanwhile, Cynthia receives a warning call from Kristine, which unsettles Natalia and causes her to flee. Cynthia later reassures her, affirming that she wants to protect her. The episode ends with Natalia feeling safe enough to open up about her past and agree to testify.

What to expect in Good American Family episode 7?

Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace (Image via Hulu)

The official synopsis for the episode on Hulu reads:

"Just as the Barnetts think they've distanced themselves from Natalia, Detective Drysdale takes up her case to challenge her re-aging."

Good American Family episode 7, titled If You Tell a Story Well Enough, will continue the investigation into Natalia Grace's past, with Detective Brandon Drysdale examining conflicting claims about her identity. Following episode 6, which focused on Natalia's time with the Mans family, episode 7 may highlight how the Barnetts attempt to distance themselves from accountability.

With legal questions and new evidence emerging, the episode is expected to move the story closer to its conclusion, setting up the final chapter of Good American Family and the unresolved issues in Natalia's case.

Watch Good American Family episode 7 on Hulu from 12:00 am PT on April 23, 2025.

