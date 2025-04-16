"Literally heartbreaking"- Good American Family episode 6 leaves fans shattered over Natalia Grace's treatment

Good American Family may not have been a huge critical success from the start, but the Hulu series has successfully brought forth the story of Natalia Grace to a more mainstream audience. With six episodes already released, the TV series is slowly unfolding the tragic tale of Natalia Grace, who was abused and abandoned by her adoptive parents after they claimed that she was an adult.

In Good American Family episode 6, fans are treated to some heavy and heartbreaking things that Natalia Grace had to go through because of her abusive adoptive parents. From taking GED classes to eating scraps from a dumpster, Natalia Grace is seen in all sorts of negative scenarios in the latest episode.

These developments seem to have moved fans to the core, with many coming forth to discuss this on social media platforms like Reddit. User Sensitive_Guidance43 summed this up, saying:

"Aside from the scenes of her struggling to walk, watching her forage through trash for any food she could get was literally heartbreaking. The first four episodes from the Barnetts’ POV made them look evil enough, but them leaving her without her walker, putting her food out of reach, shutting off her power and phone line, and the f*cking pepper spray?? Those people should get the chair, honestly."

Many fans chimed in with similar views.

"Same. The whole show has been a hard watch, but the last two episodes have made me physically ill."- another user added to this.

"Just to imagine so much evil happened to a little girl because of one subpar movie that released in 2009."- another user said, referencing Orphan.

"This episode broke me oh my god"- another user added.

It seems that Good American Family has managed to sufficiently depict the evils that the Barnetts had committed against the young Natalia Grace.

What is Good American Family all about?

Good American Family is a limited series that covers the case of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born American with dwarfism, who was adopted, abused, and then abandoned by the Barnetts, who claimed that she was an adult.

In August 2023, a DNA test confirmed that she was indeed a child at the time she was abandoned, and the Barnetts were later charged.

The series stars Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett, Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett, and Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace. The synopsis for the series reads:

"A couple adopts who they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism, but questions soon arise concerning the actual identity of the adoptee."

The other cast members for this Katie Robbins show include Christina Hendricks, Dulé Hill, Sarayu Blue, Jenny O'Hara, and Kim Shaw, among many others.

The first six episodes of Good American Family are now streaming on Hulu.

