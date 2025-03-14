Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

The CW crime drama series Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 continues with episode 5, Family Trees, airing on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET. As tensions within the Shaw family heighten, Family Trees introduces a case that could have profound personal consequences for detectives Carter and Leo Shaw, as it tests their capacity to distinguish between their private and professional lives.

In the previous episode, titled Found Footage, the Shaw brothers investigated the disappearance of an aspiring actress while making a low-budget horror film. Their investigation revealed sinister secrets surrounding the production, including a director with a history of exploiting aspiring thespians.

The case concluded with a stunning confrontation, leaving Carter and Leo grappling with blurred lines between justice and personal morality. With Chief Frank Shaw monitoring both the department and his sons, the series continues to explore the tension between duty and family dynamics.

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 5: Release date and time

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1's fifth episode, Family Trees, will premiere on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Below is the release schedule of all regions with different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 9:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 6:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 8:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, March 19, 2025 7:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 3:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 7:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, March 20, 2025 2:00 AM

Where to watch

The episode will be broadcast live on The CW at its scheduled time. Those who are unable to watch the live broadcast can stream it later on The CW's official website and app. Some on-demand platforms may also offer the episode, providing additional viewing options.

What to expect from episode 5: Family Trees

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/The CW Network)

While specific plot details for Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 5 have not been officially released, the episode is expected to introduce a case that may have personal implications for the Shaw family. The storyline is expected to explore themes of trust, past connections, and professional responsibilities, testing Carter and Leo’s ability to separate their personal lives from their work.

Like previous episodes, Family Trees is likely to feature a mix of investigative work and character-driven moments, further developing the relationships among the Shaw family and their colleagues. Viewers can look forward to a blend of suspense, procedural storytelling, and interactions that deepen the characters’ evolving dynamics.

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 4 recap: Found Footage

In the fourth episode, Carter and Leo investigate the disappearance of an actress while filming an independent horror movie. They examine conflicting testimonies and hidden facts surrounding the production to ultimately uncover the reason behind the actress's disappearance. The conclusion of the case introduced new concerns, reaffirming the dilemmas they face in their work and personal lives.

As the investigation unfolded, Carter and Leo discovered that the actress had been entangled in a secret conflict with the film's director, who had a history of exploiting aspiring actors. The evidence suggested that the disappearance was part of a more complex scheme of illicit activities occurring within the industry.

This revelation compelled the detectives to reassess their strategy, culminating in a heated confrontation that ultimately resolved the case. Despite the episode's conclusion, questions remained, particularly regarding Carter and Leo's professional relationship and how they could balance their conflicts while navigating demanding investigations.

These story arcs are expected to continue into the next episode of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1, titled Family Trees, as the show develops its plot through intricate cases and evolving character storylines.

Catch the latest episodes of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 streaming on The CW Network.

