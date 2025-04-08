Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

After a season that blended procedural investigation with emotional complexity, Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 is heading into its highly anticipated finale. The CW’s offbeat crime dramedy has evolved from a quirky, small-town mystery into a compelling character study of two brothers.

Lou and Henry Hickman, whose conflicting approaches to law enforcement have created both tension and synergy. As the final episode of Season 1 approaches, all signs point to major revelations that could reshape not only their partnership but also the town of Eden Vale. Below is all you need to know before the next episode arrives.

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1: Release date and time

The eagerly awaited season finale of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1, entitled Skeletons, is set to air on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The CW network will air the episode as part of its primetime lineup at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in other U.S. time zones, below is a schedule for all regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Wednesday, April 9, 2025 9:00 PM CT (Central Time) Wednesday, April 9, 2025 8:00 PM MT (Mountain Time) Wednesday, April 9, 2025 7:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) Wednesday, April 9, 2025 6:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 2:00 AM CET (Central European) Thursday, April 10, 2025 3:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 7:30 AM

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/The CW Network)

Episode 8 is going to come on live on The CW, as all other episodes in the series have so far. Good Cop/Bad Cop is also available on Hulu. New episodes hit the platform generally the day after they air, so Episode 8 will drop on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

To access the show on Hulu, you’ll need a subscription—either to the regular streaming plan or the Hulu + Live TV option. Both come with options for ad-supported or ad-free viewing. Additionally, all previous episodes are available, making it easy to binge the entire season before or after the finale airs.

What to expect from Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 8

Titled Skeletons, the season finale teases one of the biggest secrets yet—one that has plagued Eden Vale for decades. The official summary states:

"Shocking revelations threaten to tear Eden Vale apart as the killer from a decades-old murder is revealed."

The finale centers on the revelation of a decades-old murder that has long haunted Eden Vale. As Lou and Henry close in on the truth, secrets buried deep within the town’s history resurface—some of which tie directly to key figures in their personal lives. The show has been building toward this confrontation, with clues scattered throughout the season linking the present-day investigations to the unsolved cold case.

Episode 8 promises to resolve many of the lingering threads, particularly surrounding the Hickman family’s own connection to the case. Without spoiling plot specifics, viewers can expect a key flashback sequence, a direct confrontation with the long-suspected killer, and a decision by Lou and Henry that could alter their future as partners. The finale aims to strike a balance between closure and the potential for continuation, should a second season be greenlit.

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 7 recap: Buckle Up

In Episode 7, Buckle Up, Lou and Henry investigated the suspicious death of a rodeo star, initially presumed accidental. The case quickly shifted toward homicide after the brothers uncovered evidence of tampering with the victim's equipment. The investigation highlighted growing friction between Lou’s impulsive tactics and Henry’s methodical approach, bringing unresolved family dynamics to the surface.

Toward the end of the episode, a passing comment from a resident hinted at inconsistencies in a long-closed murder file, adding further fuel to the cold case that will come into focus in the finale. While the rodeo mystery was wrapped up, the emotional and narrative groundwork for Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1, episode 8 was firmly laid.

The episode ends on a note of tension. Justice has been done in the case of the rodeo, but greater, more sinister truths lurk just beneath the surface, providing the ideal setup for the season finale.

Whether you're seeing it live on The CW or catching up on Hulu, this is one finale you won't want to miss. One thing's for certain: Eden Vale will never be the same again.

Catch the latest episode of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 streaming on The CW.

