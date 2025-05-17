Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is once again moving towards Amelia’s downfall, but it may not be the best thing for the show right now 

Grey's Anatomy is a medical drama TV series, which has become one of the most acclaimed since its premiere in 2005. The show is on season 21, and some of the most well-known characters can still be seen. One of those characters is Dr. Amelia Shepherd, who was first introduced in the Grey's Anatomy spin-off show Private Practice.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice. Reader discretion is advised.

Amelia, Derek Shepherd’s younger sister, was first introduced in Private Practice season 3. Like Derek, she’s a neurosurgeon, but she has a troubled past with addiction. Her struggle and recovery were a big part of her story.

She joined Grey’s Anatomy as a main character in season 11. Since then, both personal and work challenges have tested her sobriety. Now, in season 21, growing job pressure seems to be pushing her close to a relapse again.

In a show known for character growth and reinvention, it’s time for Grey’s Anatomy to extend that same grace to Amelia. Another downfall might generate drama, but it doesn't reflect true character development. Revisiting her addiction once again feels like a step backward, both for Amelia and for the show’s evolving emotional landscape.

The work pressure on Amelia in Grey's Anatomy season 21 can cause her to relapse

Grey's Anatomy season 21 saw Amelia take over several difficult cases. Teddy gave Rhiannon's case to Amelia in episode 3. Amelia patiently went through Rhiannon's scans, trying to figure out if it was possible to operate on her without terminating her pregnancy.

In episode 8, Jackie nearly died on Amelia’s operating table after she had successfully clipped all of Jackie's aneurysms. However, when it came time to warm her up, Jackie's heart initially failed to respond. Thankfully, her heart eventually restarted, marking one of the first emotionally and professionally challenging cases Amelia faced this season.

In episode 16, Amelia took on Dylan's case, but she had her reservations about it because of her young age and precarious health. One of the reasons Amelia was unsure that she would be able to do the surgery was that her late brother Derek had once failed to perform one such surgery.

In the next episode, Dylan's mother, Jenna, took Amelia and her team of doctors hostage and made them perform another surgery on the little girl. So, Amelia's worries were not in vain, and the pressure was certainly mounting.

In season 21, viewers witnessed Amelia work on some of the most difficult cases. So far, the neurosurgeon has not succumbed to emotional turmoil and professional pressure. If a similar storyline continues in the upcoming season, it is unclear whether or not Amelia will relapse.

Using addiction as the central conflict for Amelia again would risk undermining her progress and flattening her character into a one-note tragedy.

Amelia struggled with addiction in the past

Amelia was a recovering addict when introduced in Private Practice season 3. She had a massive relapse in season 5 and hit rock bottom in her sobriety journey after a binge with her boyfriend Ryan, who died of an overdose.

Later, Amelia found out that she was pregnant with Ryan's child. However, the baby was born without a brain and died shortly after birth. These traumatic series of events inspired her to embark on a committed journey to sobriety. By the time Private Practice, she was sober and focused on rebuilding her life.

After her brother's death in Grey's Anatomy season 11, Amelia initially pretended she was alright. When she finally began addressing her feelings, she was preparing to use drugs again.

Luckily, Owen's support stopped her from relapsing. However, that changed once again after she had a fight with Owen in season 12 and accepted a drink from Riggs, who was unaware of her sobriety journey.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 is available to stream on Hulu.

