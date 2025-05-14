Were you just as disappointed in Suits LA as I was?

Suits LA, the second spinoff of the hit legal dramedy Suits, premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025. Created by Suits creator Aaron Korsh, the series follows Ted Lane, a former federal prosecutor turned entertainment lawyer, as he and his Los Angeles-based firm associates handle high-profile clients while navigating the complexities of their personal and professional lives.

Suits LA was canceled after a single season, and I don't have to squint to see why. This spinoff was greenlit after Suits made a comeback on Netflix, stronger than a '90s trend, but unfortunately, the magic didn’t make the move to the West Coast.

Even familiar faces failed to advocate for Suits LA

Suits LA made it clear from the start that this was a spinoff of the original Suits, promising fans the return of familiar faces. The creators delivered on that promise, but I couldn't help wondering if Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter had been shoehorned in more for recognition than narrative purpose.

Alongside Harvey, two other original characters, Louis Litt and Daniel Hardman, made appearances. It was a smart move to draw longtime fans back in. However, the lingering question was hard to ignore: were these characters truly necessary to the story, or were they simply there to capitalize on nostalgia?

Despite those callbacks and some stylistic carryovers from the original series, Suits LA lacked the magnetic charm that made Suits a hit. The new show struggled to find its voice, something Suits had from the very beginning. They even brought back the iconic title track, but somehow forgot to bring back the charm.

Where the original delivered sharp writing, confident tone, and standout characters like Donna Paulsen, Suits LA often felt caught between trying to serve old fans and establishing something fresh. The result was a tonal inconsistency that felt, frankly, like a downgrade, one even Jessica Pearson would frown upon.

All those flashbacks did not make Ted Black's case strong

Ted Black was nowhere near as charismatic as Harvey Specter, and he was almost always in a foul mood. He spent half his screen time snapping at friends and colleagues, and the other half either belittling his clients or brooding through extended flashbacks.

That's not to say Harvey Specter didn't have his daddy issues or moments of arrogance; he certainly did. But Suits handled those flaws with nuance, weaving them into the story rather than hammering them home with yet another flashback. Suits LA, on the other hand, leaned heavily on exposition and emotional shortcuts.

Ted Black came across as one of those prickly, self-important anti-heroes the show desperately wanted viewers to rally behind, mostly through how others reacted to him.

Whether it was his younger brother, who seemed to worship the ground he walked on, or John Amos's character, who voiced frustration with the firm's performance but still found time to offer Ted free therapy, the show worked overtime to convince viewers that Ted mattered. It just didn't work.

Instead of building sympathy or intrigue, the constant time jumps muddle Ted’s character arc and make his brooding seem one-note. For a protagonist meant to anchor a new chapter in the Suits universe, Ted comes off more sullen than layered.

Maybe they should have let Mike Ross take the lead instead of pushing Harvey Specter-lite. At least then, Harvey’s interactions would’ve had some real spark, far more compelling than anything we got between him and Ted.

Suits LA is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

