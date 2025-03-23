"Sounds older too"— Harvey Specter’s return in Suits LA sparks online discussion about his appearance

Legal drama Suits made a comeback with its spin-off Suits LA, on NBC on February 23, 2025. Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey, one of the lead characters in the original series, joined Suits LA as a recurring character.

Harvey Specter has a three-episode arc in Suits LA, and the first episode he appeared in was episode 4, titled Batman Returns, which premiered on NBC on March 16, 2025. As charming as Specter is, fans do not seem too thrilled with his appearance on the show. For instance, one Reddit fan wrote:

"Sounds older too. His voice has this raspiness in it now"

Some other fans expressed similar sentiments. Here is what they wrote:

"he looked old," a fan remarked.

"They really should have done some makeup for Harvey to make him look 15 years younger," another user wrote.

"he’s clearly older here," another individal stated.

Fans continued to express their disappointment over how old Harvey Specter looked.

"I also feel like whatever make-up they had on Gabriel actually aged him," another reddit use r wrote.

"My husband said how bad/old Gabriel looked," another user commented.

Gabriel Macht's first reaction to Harvey Specter appearing in Suits LA

Gabriel Macht was eight when he received his first professional acting credit for his role as Jorge in the comedy-drama movie Why Would I Lie? His performance earned him a nomination for the Best Young Motion Picture Actor Award.

Since then, Macht appeared in numerous movies and shows. However, his breakthrough came in 2011 when he starred as lawyer Harvey Specter in the USA Network legal drama, Suits. The show ran for nine seasons and experienced a resurgence when eight seasons were added to Netflix in July 2023.

In a Forbes interview on March 16, 2025, Gabriel Macht shared his reaction upon learning that Harvey Specter will be appearing on Suits LA.

"My first reaction was, that’s great. That’s terrific. There is this feeling of you want more, and Aaron Korsh, who’s the showrunner and writer, came up with this idea that made sense to put it in LA and start with a whole fresh cast and use his same syntax, rhythms, and witty dialog that you just can’t stop watching," Macht said.

Regarding his reasoning for returning as the beloved lawyer, he mentioned:

"I’m really doing it for the fans and to pass the baton over to this new set of actors who are going to create great characters for the show in LA. It’s my part of my way of supporting them and saying, 'Hey, you guys, go with it. Take the ball and run.'"

Gabriel Macht on why fans like Harvey Specter so much

Harvey Specter is a central character of Suits for all nine seasons. He is portrayed as a brilliant lawyer, the best in the game, but beneath his confident and often ruthless exterior, he has a kind side, even if he doesn’t always show it. At times, he even appears to be morally ambiguous and carries a strong ego.

It is a character full of contradictions, yet still charming enough to enthrall the viewers. In an interview with US Weekly on March 17, 2025, Gabriel Macht was asked why he thinks fans love Harvey Specter so much.

"That I don't know. I think that's a million-dollar question. I think that there's a certain element to Harvey, which is that he speaks from the hip. He's very quippy. He's totally and utterly full of himself and has an ego—really the size of maybe a small state in the U.S. — but underneath it all, he really does have a heart of gold," he said.

Suits LA is available to stream on Peacock.

