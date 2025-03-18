Suits LA Season 1 Episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As the legal drama continues, Suits LA season 1 episode 5 will see more of Ted Black and Amanda Stevens as they fight together in the courtroom for Lester's murder case. In the overarching story of the series, audiences will also see more of what happened in Ted's past.

Suits LA season 1 episode 5 will air on March 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time on NBC before arriving on Peacock the next day. In the next episode, Lester's trial will be front and center, with Ted and Amanda teaming up against Elizabeth. However, a new turning point in his story that Kevin, Rick, and Erica discover will put a snag in the case.

Black-ish director Anton Cropper will be directing the upcoming episode, his first one in the Suits universe. However, he's been a co-producer of episodes 2, 3, and 4 of the series.

When will Suits LA season 1 episode 5 be released?

Suits LA has been consistent with releasing weekly episodes on its Sunday evening timeslot. This means that Suits LA season 1 episode 5 will air next Sunday night, March 23, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release dates and times can be different depending on the region. Please check the table below for the guide on the exact release timings of the next episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 23, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 23, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 24, 2025

2:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 24, 2025

3:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 24, 2025

4:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025

7:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025

11:00 am

Please note that these release timings are already based on daylight saving time.

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 5

Similar to the Suits spinoff's first four episodes, interested viewers can watch the upcoming Suits LA season 1 episode 5 on television first before it becomes available for streaming. It will air on NBC on the scheduled date mentioned above and is scheduled to arrive on Peacock on Monday, March 25, the very next day after its TV premiere.

Consequently, new episodes will also be available to watch via NBC.com. Previous episodes of the series, as well as the original Suits, can be watched on the NBC website and Peacock.

A brief recap of Suits LA season 1 episode 4

Suits LA season 1 episode 4 brought Ted and Erica together to fight for Lester's film with Samantha. With some bluffing, they won, and Lester wouldn't have to take his name away as a producer of his movie. However, in line with Lester's case, they had the trial expedited, which means Ted will have to work harder and quicker to keep Lester from prison.

The previous episode also saw Stuart and Rick working on a case together, involving Veronica Mars' actor Enrico Colantini. Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter also appeared in episode 6 in the flashback storyline from 2010, where he warned Ted about the mob boss he's been trying to prosecute having a spy in his office.

What to expect in Suits LA season 1 episode 5

Suits LA season 1 episode 5 is titled You're On Your Own, and it's expected to bring in more courtroom drama as well as answer questions about Ted Black, his life in New York, and his relationships.

The last episode saw the first courtroom action between Ted's partnership with Amanda Stevens and the new prosecutor in Lester's case, Elizabeth. As the case evolves, Ted will be working closely with Amanda, especially now that she has a dedicated office space on his floor.

Here's what audiences can expect in next Sunday's episode, per the synopsis:

"Ted and Amanda attempt to thwart the prosecutor from having Lester's wife testify; Kevin, Rick, and Erica discover a problem with Lester's story; in the past, Ted's plans for his relationship with Samantha are complicated by his RICO case."

Stay tuned for updates and news on Suits LA and other highly anticipated shows as the year progresses.

