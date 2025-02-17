Grimsburg season 2 episode 2: Release date, cast, and everything you need to know

Grimsburg season 2, an adult animated sitcom created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel, follows Detective Marvin Flute, a brilliant but socially inept investigator as he solves unique crimes.

The upcoming episode, titled- Mo11y, is set to premiere on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET on FOX. Viewers who miss the live broadcast can catch it later on Hulu, where new episodes become available for streaming shortly after airing.

Following an intriguing season premiere that introduced supernatural elements, episode 2 is expected to bring more comedic twists and detective drama as Flute and his colleagues face new challenges.

Release date and more details of Grimsburg season 2 episode 2 explored

Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to all time zones:

Time Date 8:30 PM ET February 23, 2025 7:30 PM CT February 23, 2025 11:30 AM AEST February 24, 2025 3:30 AM CEST February 24, 2025 12:30 PM AEDT February 24, 2025 1:30 AM GMT February 24, 2025

For those who miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming on Hulu shortly after airing, allowing viewers to catch up at their convenience.

Episode 2 focuses on two main storylines that blend comedy, absurdity, and detective work. The first centers on Marvin Flute, who realizes at the last minute that he has forgotten to buy his son, Stan, a birthday present.

In a desperate attempt to make up for it, he steals an AI doll from the police evidence locker. However, what starts as a simple solution quickly spirals out of control as the AI doll proves to be far more advanced and unpredictable than expected. Flute’s impulsive decision leads to unforeseen consequences, forcing him to think on his feet to avoid exposure and chaos.

Meanwhile, Detective Wynona Whitecloud faces her own challenges as she unexpectedly crosses paths with her ex-boyfriend. Known for her tough and no-nonsense personality, Wynona must navigate a difficult conversation that stirs up old emotions.

Adding another layer of complexity, Detective Greg Summers, a cyborg detective still adapting to human emotions, struggles with his feelings for Wynona. His inner conflict and robotic nature make for an unusual but intriguing subplot that adds depth to the episode’s character dynamics.

The episode promises a combination of fast-paced humor, unexpected twists, and moments of genuine character exploration. The introduction of the AI doll adds a sci-fi element to the show.

What is the cast of Grimsburg season 2?

The voice cast for Grimsburg season 2 includes both returning favorites and new characters joining the show:

Jon Hamm as Marvin Flute, Grimsburg’s top detective, who is brilliant at solving crimes but terrible at handling personal relationships.

Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Marvin’s son, who secretly hopes his parents will reunite.

Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Marvin’s ex-wife and a determined news anchor.

Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang, Marvin’s mentor and boss at the Grimsburg Police Department.

Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers, a cyborg detective struggling with human emotions.

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos, Marvin’s former music teacher-turned-nemesis, and Mr. Flesh, Stan’s mischievous imaginary friend.

A significant new addition to Grimsburg season 2 is Otis Volcanowitz, voiced by Martin Short. Otis is the youngest detective ever to join the Grimsburg Police Department, bringing an energetic and unpredictable presence to the team.

His dynamic with the more experienced and eccentric detectives, particularly Flute, is expected to add both comedic and dramatic tension to the season.

Season 2 is also embracing supernatural and sci-fi elements more than ever before. The season premiere introduced a haunted house subplot, and episode 2 continues to explore unexpected technological advancements with the AI doll storyline. These additions suggest the show is evolving beyond traditional detective comedy, incorporating new themes that keep the storytelling fresh and engaging.

