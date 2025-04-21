Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 10: Release date, where to watch, and more

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 is moving on to the next chapter with the release of episode 10, The Seasons, scheduled for April 25, 2025. Starring Melissa Fumero and Aja Naomi King in the lead roles alongside several others, the show is a gripping murder mystery deftly balanced with humor.

One of the biggest questions that viewers of Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 have is about the identity of the person who was murdered at the gala. Nine episodes in, viewers only have a handful of clues and a slew of red herrings. New episodes air on NBC every Friday at 8/7c at 8 p.m. and can be streamed on Peacock the following day.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 10 releases on April 25

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 10 will be released on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. The release timings will vary for different regions. The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, April 25, 2025 5:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Friday, April 25, 2025 8:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Friday, April 25, 2025 8:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Saturday, April 26, 2025 1:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Saturday, April 26, 2025 2:00 am CET India (IST) Saturday, April 26, 2025 5:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Saturday, April 26, 2025 2:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Saturday, April 26, 2025 8:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Saturday, April 26, 2025 10:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, April 26, 2025 1:00 pm NZS



Fans who miss the live broadcast can watch it later on NBC or stream it on Peacock the next day. Additionally, the show is also available for buying on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Amazon Video. Episode 9, The Cup, answered the question regarding the Southeast Michigan Gardening Cup results. At the same time, it raised a question about what Keith saw Alice, Brett, Birdie, and Catherine were doing at the garden shop.

Catherine called a truce with Marilyn in the Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 9

Jennifer Irwin plays the role of Marilyn, the Mayor's wife and the president of the garden society. In episode 9, Marilyn earned Catherine's (Aja Naomi King) sympathy after the latter saw how Marilyn's husband disregards his wife's needs. On the day of the judgement for the competition, Catherine and Marilyn argue over the Maoi sculptures, which the latter had gotten placed as an extra something so that they could win. Catherine and Marilyn had the same goal: winning, but their visions for the garden were different.

When they initially lost the competition, Catherine was unanimously voted in as the new president. However, when she went to deliver this news to Marilyn, she could not help noticing how dismissive the Mayor was towards his wife. So, she decided to let Marilyn remain as the president. Later, when the Garden Society won the cup due to ethics violations by their rival, Catherine continued to voice her support for Marilyn, which showed that she sympathized with the older woman.

Jennifer Irwin on why she took the role of Marilyn

Marilyn and Birdie in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 9 (Image via NBC)

Jennifer Irwin is widely known for her roles in TV shows such as Still Standing, Eastbound & Down, and The Goldbergs. She has also appeared in starring and supporting roles in some films. In an interview with Precinct TV published on April 18, 2025, Irwin was asked what it was about Marilyn that convinced her to do the role.

She said:

"There are a lot of layers to her. We’ve seen these kinds of characters before in comedies, and they step in and are a little judgy. You know all about their persona in town, but with this show, you get a glimpse behind why she is the way she is, and a little more empathy about why she’s behaving this way," she shared.

Irwin also praised the creators for crafting the series in a way allowing viewers to see behind the scenes, as the story unfolds across alternating timelines.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

