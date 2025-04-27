Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 11: Release date, where to watch, and more

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 is taking another step towards the finale with the release of episode 11, titled Monaco Under the Stars, on NBC, scheduled for May 2, 2025. The show stars Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport and AnnaSophia Robb in the lead roles of Birdie, Catherine, Brett, and Alice, respectively.

The above mentioned characters are members of a garden club in the elite society of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. As if their personal problems are not enough to keep them occupied, they also get embroiled in a murder at the night of a gala organized by their garden, which becomes a shared secret.

As Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 keeps moving forward, it is revealed that those four friends are not the only people who know their little secret. While the identity of the murder victim, nicknamed Quiche, has not been confirmed, suspicion has fallen on a few characters.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 11 releases on May 2

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The release timings for the upcoming episode will vary for different regions. The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 5 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 8 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Friday, May 2, 2025 9 pm BRT UK (BST) Saturday, May 3, 2025 1 am BST Central Europe (CET) Saturday, May 3, 2025 2 am CET India (IST) Saturday, May 3, 2025 5:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Saturday, May 3, 2025 2 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Saturday, May 3, 2025 8 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Saturday, May 3, 2025 9:30 am ACST New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, May 3, 2025 1 pm NZS

Any interested viewers who miss the live broadcast can catch it on NBC and Peacock later. Peacock offers its ad-supported Premium plan at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Premium Plus subscription is available at $13.99 per month.

The show is also available to buy on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Episode 10, titled Seasons, raised new suspicions about the identity of the murder victim owing to the escalating tension between some of the characters.

AnnaSophia Robb revealed the scene that made her realize how real Grosse Pointe Garden Society would be

AnnaSophia Robb is widely known for her role as Leslie Burke in Bridge to Terabithia, and as Carrie Bradshaw in The CW's The Carrie Diaries. In Grosse Pointe Garden Society, she appears as Alice, a married high school teacher and aspiring writer.

Cracks begin to form in Alice's marriage with Doug after their dog, Molly goes missing. Alice has a strained relationship with her mother-in-law, Patty, because of the constant pressure the latter puts on her to have a baby.

Throughout the show so far, they have gone on cat and mouse chases several times to no avail as both of them try to get what they want relentlessly. During an interview with GRAZIA USA, published on February 24, 2025, Robb revealed that one scene which made her feel that this show is going to be bold.

"There’s a scene with Patty and her in-laws talking about her vaginal mucus, and I was cracking up. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we’re saying this on network TV? This is incredible!' I know myself and so many of my friends, this is where we’re at, where we’re like, 'We’re supposed to have kids now?'" she said.

Robb further noted that while the scene itself was humorous, the topic was quite sensitive. She also stated she and a lot of her friends in the same age group felt a mounting pressure from the society to have kids just like her character Alice in the show.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 is now streaming on NBC and Peacock.

