Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 12: Release date, where to watch, and more

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 is getting closer to its finale with the release of episode 12, titled The Fallow Period, scheduled for May 9, 2025, on NBC. The show follows the story of four members of an elite garden society, Birdie, Catherine, Brett, and Alice, who end up committing a murder and are desperately trying to cover it up.

Created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025. The identity of the murder victim was kept under tight wraps until the release of episode 11, titled Monaco Under the Stars.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1. Readers' discretion is advised.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 12 releases on May 9

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The release timings for the upcoming episode will vary for different regions. The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 5 pm USA (Eastern Time) Friday, May 2, 2025 8 pm Brazil (BRT) Friday, May 2, 2025 9 pm UK (BST) Saturday, May 3, 2025 1 am Central Europe (CET) Saturday, May 3, 2025 2 am India (IST) Saturday, May 3, 2025 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) Saturday, May 3, 2025 2 am Philippines (PHT) Saturday, May 3, 2025 8 am Australia (ACDT) Saturday, May 3, 2025 9:30 am New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, May 3, 2025 1 pm

Viewers who miss the live broadcast can watch it later on NBC and Peacock. Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan costs $7.99 or $79.99 annually, while the ad-free Premium Plus option is available for $13.99 monthly.

The show is also available on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 creators opened up about the shocking revelation in episode 11

Patty and Keith in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 11 (Image via NBC)

In episode 11, it was revealed that Alice's innocent father-in-law, Keith, is the person who wound up dead on the night of the gala. His death was accidental because he ended up impaling himself on one of the gardening tools in the tool shed while trying to save Patty's precious quilt from getting shredded by the wood chipper.

In an interview with TheWrap, show creators Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs reflected on this twist. They said that although they introduced some "uber villains" in the premiere episode, the people who "deserve" it most "never get their comeuppance." Bans told the outlet:

"That’s just not how life works. We thought it’d be fun to pivot at the last second and have it just be almost a tragic sort of happenstance."

Krebs added:

"It was almost too easy to pick one of them, because then it lets everyone off the hook. We wanted something that would carry forward and weigh on them and their consciences — the moral quandary of it — and have it be just a giant burden they had to carry."

Alice will be the one to carry most of that weight on her conscience because Keith was her father-in-law, and he never did anything to hurt her, unlike his wife, Patty, who was constantly pestering her for a grandbaby. Reflecting on this, Bans said:

"When you get to Episode 12, you really see her emotional reaction — she’s shattered."

Bans explained that the earlier episodes did not delve into Alice's reaction properly because that would give away that it was someone close to her.

