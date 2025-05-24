Hacks season 4 surprises fans with unexpected callback to Jack Danby and the Fatty Arbuckle biopic

Hacks season 4 premiered on April 10, 2025, and will end its 10-episode run on May 29, 2025. In its latest episode 9, A Slippery Slope, the series gave a nod to the Fatty Arbuckle biopic plotline that was first introduced in season 3.

Ad

The award-winning series, Hacks, debuted on HBO Max on May 13, 2021. It focuses on the evolving relationship between the veteran stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and the millennial comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky serve as the show's creators and showrunners. The comedy series is produced by Melanie J. Elin, Ashley Glazier, and Nate Young.

The official synopsis of Hacks season 4, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads,

Ad

Trending

"A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles."

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

What does Hacks season 4 episode 9 reveal about the Fatty Arbuckle biopic?

Ad

In Hacks season 4, episode 9 (aired May 22, 2025), Deborah refuses to fire Ava despite pressure from network CEO Bob Lipka, which leads to her late-night show being canceled. Meanwhile, Kayla rejects her father's job offer and supports Jimmy after he's fired for not cutting Deborah's live speech.

The episode circles back to the Fatty Arbuckle biopic that was in development in Hacks season 3. In episode 6 from the third season, Deborah's dream of hosting a late-night show are dashed after she is turned down for the job in favor of the comedian, Jack Danby. Danby's dream role, however, is to portray the silent era movie star, Fatty Arbuckle.

Ad

Jimmy and Kayla work to make the Fatty Arbuckle biopic a reality so that Danby can leave the late-night hosting gig, allowing Deborah to take over. They contact Larry Arbuckle (Christopher Lloyd), Fatty Arbuckle's grandson and last living descendant, to secure the life rights to the 20th-century movie star.

Hacks season 4 episode 9 reveals that Jack Danby is currently starring in the project, which is filming in Norway. With only one episode left to go in Hacks season 4, it remains to be seen if the biopic will play a larger role in the finale and beyond.

Ad

Due to the non-compete clause in Deborah's contract, Deborah and Ava are out of work for the next 18 months. The comedian may choose to utilize her time away from the spotlight to work on the biopic behind the scenes, possibly as an executive producer.

Hacks season 4 tests Ava and Deborah's relationship

Ad

Hacks season 4 begins with Deborah engaging in a series of retaliatory actions against Ava for blackmailing her at the end of season 3. Ava's tactics secure her the head writer job at the new late-night show, but at a great cost. Things escalate to the point that Ava and Deborah agree to go their separate ways once the show is over.

Meanwhile, Deborah goes to great lengths to make Ava regret her decision to work at Late Night. The two women butt heads as Deborah's starts micromanaging the writer's room. Despite their animosity, the two learn to work together to make the late-night show a ratings hit. As the show takes the top spot, Deborah's newfound success brings more challenges that affect her dynamic with Ava.

Ad

Watch all seasons of the acclaimed comedy series Hacks on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More