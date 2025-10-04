Haunted Hotel: All Episodes Ranked

Haunted Hotel arrived on Netflix as a fresh take on animated horror comedy, blending supernatural chaos with family dynamics. The show is created by Matt Roller, who previously worked on Rick and Morty.

The premise of the show follows Katherine and two children as they inherit a cursed property from her dead brother, Nathan. The hotel is situated on haunted grounds where ghosts roam freely, and a demon child called Abaddon causes consistent trouble.

The series stands out for its balance of heart and humor, delivering stories that shift between genuine emotional moments and humorous ones. Haunted Hotel manages to be both grounded and entertaining. Every episode builds on the supernatural premise while delivering its central family relationships. The first season establishes a world where death does not end one story; it just transforms the premise.

All episodes of Haunted Hotel are ranked from worst to best

1) Welcome to the Undervale (Episode 1)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The pilot episode of Haunted Hotel carries the weight of an introduction. Katherine suggests striking a balance between connecting with the ghostly residents and maintaining a functioning business. She makes the controversial decision to hire an exorcist, which creates immediate tension with Nathan's ghost. The subplot involves Abaddon and Esther looking for the remains of a 1920s performer called Annabelle.

Ben gets pulled into their scheme but develops real feelings for the ghost. The episode spends a considerable amount of time establishing the rules and the characters. A demon breaks loose in the last act, transforming parts of the hotel into something frightening. While necessary for setup, the episode does not reach the creative heights that later instalments achieve.

2) How to Train Your Demon (Episode 4)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The episode takes a subtle approach compared to the other entries in Haunted Hotel. Katherine attempts to civilise Adaddon after another destructive incident, despite warnings from the ghosts. Her efforts seem doomed when a town visit went wrong, but she persists by giving him responsibilities. The parallel storyline follows Nathan, Esther, and Ben as they investigate what appears to be a werewolf situation. The episode leans heavily on character encounters rather than spectacle. Katherine's patience contrasts aesthetically with Abaddon's chaos. The werewolf mystery provides comic relief that pays off with unexpected reveals.

3) Unfinished Business ( Episode 2)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Haunted Hotel expands its mythology through this exploration of supernatural rules. Katherine is stressed about Esther befriending Phoebe, a rebellious spirit from the hippie era. She tries to steer her daughter toward living friends while investigating what keeps Phoebe attached to the earth. The power outage sends Nathan, Abaddon, and Ben into the woods to check the water mill. The frightening creature they encounter displays creative monster design. The introduction of Heather, Esther's classmate, adds a new dynamic. However, the central storyline follows predictable patterns about teenage independence and parental trust.

4) Aunt Rose (Episode 8)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Family troubled dynamics take centre stage when Aunt Rose visits the hotel with plans to die there. Nathan dreads her arrival while Katherine looks after the accommodation.

Rose's unpleasant personality creates immediate friction. Abaddon's accidental imprisonment behind a door becomes a surprisingly touching journey involving a spider companion. Esther resurrects a zombie called Dan to solve a school issue, which Ben finds problematic. The side plots elevate this episode beyond the central narrative. Dan's tale allows Esther to be vulnerable. Haunted Hotel proves it can find depth in the most unexpected places.

5) Seven Deadly Bens (Episode 6)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

A magic wardrobe creates several versions of Ben, each representing different personality aspects. The duplicates charm Katherine while the former tries to understand his actual identity. Nathan encounters a crisis where he is literally losing substance, unable to touch solid objects anymore.

His struggle connects to intense questions about purpose in the afterlife. The world-building adds layers to the series's ghost mechanics. The emotional revelation Nathan reaches reinforces the family themes that anchor Haunted Hotel. The several Ben clones provide comedy while keeping recognizable core traits.

6) Rollyfluffs (Episode 5)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Adorable-looking creatures with sinister plans drive this cautionary tale. Esther discovers the rollyfluffs and brings them to school, hoping they will boost her social status. Their true nature emerges as a threat to the entire city. Katherine receives pampering from the sentient honeymoon room, which gradually reveals obsessive tendencies. Nathan teaches Abaddon computer skills in a minor storyline.

The episode examines how appearance deceives. Esther learns that real friendship does not require spectacle. Haunted Hotel utilizes its premise to explore actual emotional territory through bizarre scenarios.

7) Ghost Hunters! (Episode 7)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Online paranormal investigators visit the hotel to conduct a filming session. Katherine sees this as a business opportunity, but the ghosts feel insulted by the audition process. They strike, attempting to damage the production. What starts as a workplace comedy escalates when a memory-eating spectral angler fish shows up.

Nathan asks Katherine about an email she sent about his death, creating emotional weight. Ben confides in a sentient diary about relationship problems with Annabelle. The slow build in Haunted Hotel rewards patience.

8) Randy Slasher (Episode 3)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Katherine's first post-divorce date coincides with disaster. Ben throws a party to impress cooler classmates, which attracts the Pillowcase Killer, an immortal slasher targeting teens. Haunted Hotels pays a heartwarming tribute to classic horror franchises while maintaining its comedic identity.

Nathan spends the episode trying to communicate with the killer, learning about the killer's abilities, such as apparent teleportation. The kids' misplaced priorities during the crises create humor. A ghost called Randy complicates matters with lies about understanding the killer.

9) The Acolytes of Abaddon (Episode 10)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The concluding episode of the season brings cultists who worship Abaddon and want to restore his powers through ritual. While Esther fears losing his friend, Abaddon welcomes his followers eagerly. The family eventually accepts the cult's presence, only to realize the actual cost.

This episode provides Abaddon with significant character development. His selfishness does not disappear, but moments with Esther reveal real growth. The final act displays how far he will go for his adopted family. Haunted Hotel ends its first season with emotional resonance.

1)The Esthercist (Episode 1)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The most compelling episode blends family drama with supernatural horror. A cursed snowglobe breaks on Nathan's death anniversary, releasing demonic spirits.

The family barricades themselves while Abaddon gathers banishment material. A demon possesses Esther, stealing her occult information and revealing secrets that fracture family connections. Haunted Hotel reaches its creative peak in this episode. The demons work as psychological and physical threats. The possession creates authentic danger while forcing confrontation about Nathan's demise. Everything the series does well converges in this episode.

Haunted Hotel delivers a successful first season through genuine emotional depth and supernatural storytelling. The show strikes a balance between heart and comedy while building a world worth revisiting. Every episode contributes to character growth that makes the show memorable.

