High Potential season 2 episode 2 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

High Potential season 2 made its highly anticipated premiere on September 17, 2025. Bringing back LAPD's ace consultant, Morgan Gillroy, there are a lot of challenges lined up for the protagonist this season.

The first episode began from where it left off in the previous season, showing the aftermath of the Game Maker's shocking meetup with Morgan's family. However, a new case of Maya Price's disappearance gives strong clues about the Game Maker's next moves. The search for Roman continues this season, too, but the team seems to be closer than before in reaching Morgan's ex.

While the episode ended with some unexpected revelations, the viewers must be eager to know what happens next in the story.

High Potential season 2 episode 2 will release on September 23, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT.

When does High Potential season 2 episode 2 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

High Potential season 2 episode 2 will release on September 23, 2025. There are several questions left unanswered as the first episode ended with a cliffhanger. The episode, titled 'Checkmate', will explore more details about Roman and further show how Morgan and her team tackle the Game Maker's tricks.

The next episode will release in the US at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. The episode will be available for streaming the next day after its broadcast release on Hulu.

While ABC is available on cable networks, viewers without access could also use the online Live TV services to watch the episode. For viewers willing to stream on Hulu, there are several subscription options to check if the streaming platform is not already subscribed to. An ad-inclusive plan is available for $9.99/month or $99.99/year. For ad-free streaming, the plan is priced at $18.99/month.

How many episodes are left in High Potential season 2?

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

High Potential season 2 promises that things are going to be much tougher for Morgan, Karadec, and their team at LAPD this time. The first episode put each of them to the test, bringing shocking twists and turns their way.

While the second season premiered with one episode, there are a total of 17 more episodes to release in the series. This is an increase from the previous season, which went on for 13 episodes.

While the release schedule for the entire set of episodes is yet to be confirmed, it has been reported that the third episode will be released on September 30, 2025. Viewers can expect more details to be unveiled about other episodes soon.

A brief recap of High Potential season 2 episode 1

A still from High Potential season 2 (Image via ABC)

Season 2 episode 1 began with the mysterious disappearance of a lady named Maya Price, which becomes a prominent case followed throughout the entire episode. Morgan keeps her family indoors after the incident with the Game Maker. While she missed being at work, Karadec, Soto, Oz, and Daphne worked hard to catch the mystery man. Soto also tries hard to find Roman, continuing the search from season 1.

Finding suspicious clues at a house in her neighbourhood, Morgan rushes to her team, suspecting it is another trick by the Game Maker. They soon find its connection to Maya's case.

As they search for more clues and interrogate Maya's sister, husband Derek, and boss Jason Howard, Morgan strongly believes that the Game Maker is trying to make them believe Jason is the culprit. Karadec and the team doubt Morgan as she claims to have seen the Game Maker at Jason's party and claims he is behind it all.

Towards the end, Morgan's suspicions come true as the mystery man uses them to turn Derek into a murderer by making him target Jason for revenge. Soto finds Roman's address, and Oz and Dephne head to check it. The episode ends with two shocking characters' entries.

Major events to expect from High Potential season 2 episode 2

As the episode ended with a cliffhanger, there are many anticipated developments that episode 2 may deliver. From Roman's entry to the Game Maker's fate, there is a lot that Morgana and her team can face in the next episode.

Here are a few expected developments for episode 2:

As Oz and Daphne reached the supposed address of Roman in Nevada, the ending showed a man inside the room. While a brief look at the man is given, there is anticipation about whether he could be Roman or bring the team closer to him.

Morgan, Karadec, and Soto unraveled the Game Maker's tricks that led them to turn Derek into a murderer in Maya's case. How this case would progress is something that episode 2 may explore.

The Game Maker appears at the LAPD police station at the end of the episode, leaving Morgana and Soto in shock. As the episode ended at this point, episode 2 may explore his next moves and intentions.

While these points may make Morgan's story more difficult, viewers can expect further twists and turns to surprise the character.

Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC.

