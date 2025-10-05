High Potential season 2 episode 4 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

High Potential season 2 continues to take the viewers on Morgan's journey as she solves some of the most complicated criminal cases with the LAPD. After concluding her long-running case of the Game Maker, Morgan, Karadec, and the team find a new puzzling incident involving Nathan Gould in the latest episode.

There are several mysteries behind Nathan's life, but a sudden attack on him brings complications, leaving the individual brain-dead eventually. On the other hand, Morgan informs Ava about the latest updates in Roman's search, which leads to unexpected consequences.

Viewers of the series must be eager to catch the skilled LAPD consultant's adventures in the next episode. High Potential season 2 episode 4 will release on October 7, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

When does High Potential season 2 episode 4 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from the series (Image via ABC)

Another puzzling case knocked at the door of Morgan and her team in the third episode of High Potential season 2. The suspenseful attack on Nathan Gould and the intricacies surrounding the man's life kept Morgan busy in the latest drop. Along with it, Ava's reactions to Roman's case bring big troubles for the protagonist.

While Morgan, Karadec, and the team manage to unravel the secrets about Nathan's death, Roman's disappearance continues to wreak havoc in the series. With new and old mysteries to solve ahead, viewers can expect more intriguing moments with the protagonist in the next episode.

Episode 3 will release on October 7, 2025. The release timings for the users in the U.S. are listed below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time October 7, 2025 10 pm Pacific Time October 7, 2025 7 pm

Viewers will get to watch the episode on ABC. For viewers without cable network services, online Live TV platforms can be accessed to watch the episode. It will also be available to stream on Hulu a day after it is aired on TV. Hulu can be subscribed to through an ad-inclusive plan of $9.99/month or $99/year. The ad-free plan for the platform is available at $18.99/month. International viewers will get to watch the series on Disney+.

How many episodes are left in High Potential season 2

A still from the series (Image via ABC)

So far, High Potential season 2 has taken the viewers through intense moments and adventures. Morgan has finally returned to work after the tough altercation with the Game Maker. Joining Karadec, Soto, Oz, and Daphne, Morgan's sharp skills come to the spotlight yet again with new cases in the series.

While the third episode completely explored Nathan Gould's case, viewers can expect more confusing cases to come ahead for Morgan and her team. Amidst it all, the search for Roman continues.

Season 2 has a total of 18 episodes, out of which three have already been released on ABC and Hulu. 15 more episodes of puzzling mysteries, complications, and Morgan's genius methods will come ahead in the season.

A brief recap of High Potential season 2 episode 3

A still from the series (Image via ABC)

In High Potential season 2 episode 3, a new case was introduced to the viewers, which the LAPD police had to solve. Nathan Gould was set to meet someone special at a restaurant, where he was brutally attacked and left unconscious in an alleyway. Morgan and the team reached the location soon, only to find out that Nathan's case was far more complicated than it seemed.

Morgan, Karadec, and the team find out about Nathan's gambling habits and the risky deals he made for the same. They also learn that he was set to meet his daughter at the restaurant where he was attacked. While he was declared brain-dead, Nathan's heart was donated for a transplant. It is also revealed that this transplant procedure held a big clue behind the attack on Nathan.

Meanwhile, Morgan also decides to tell Ava everything about Roman's search so far. However, things take a huge turn as Ava finds herself in police custody. While Morgan comes to her rescue, more challenges spring up. The mother-daughter duo manages to get free and share a sweet moment.

The episode further saw Morgan display her sharp skills to solve Nathan's case and discover who the real culprit was.

Major events to expect from High Potential season 2 episode 4

A still from the series (Image via ABC)

The third episode was filled with emotional and tense moments from Morgan's life. Kaitlin Olson's character seems to face more challenges and struggles in the new season, but her spirit and smartness bring her victory each time.

Episode 3 followed a new case, bringing a fresh set of mysteries to solve for Morgan and her team. With episode 4 coming soon on ABC, viewers can expect several new developments ahead in the series.

Here are a few expected developments for episode 4:

As Morgan and her team solved Nathan's case in episode 3, a new case may come up in episode 4 that they will have to solve together.

No new updates on Roman were explored in episode 3. Episode 4 may take Morgan one step closer to her ex, unravelling more mysteries and challenges.

Morgan's personal life struggles are also explored in parallel with the case in the episodes. Viewers can expect some developments in Morgan's family matters as well in the upcoming episode.

Along with these, more twists and turns are set to surprise the viewers of the show, bringing new sides of Morgan to the global audience.

Watch High Potential season 2 on ABC.

