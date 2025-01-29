High Tides season 1 recap: All to remember before watching season 2

High Tides season 1, also called Knokke Off, is a drama series from Belgium and the Netherlands that started airing in 2023. The series engaged viewers with its intriguing story about money, secrets, and relationships, all set in the lovely town of Knokke, Belgium.

The first season became very popular on VRT MAX in Belgium and Netflix in the Netherlands. After its success, Netflix announced in December 2023 that the much-awaited second season of High Tides will be available worldwide on January 31, 2025.

In High Tides season 1, viewers watched a group of teenagers and their families enjoy a busy summer in Knokke. The series explored their complicated relationships, personal issues, and the impact of kept secrets.

The main story is about a love triangle between Alex, Louise, and a new character named Daan. There are also side stories about their parents' complicated relationships.

The story takes place in a beautiful coastal area and focuses on social class differences, mental health problems, and family conflicts. In High Tides season 1, the characters deal with their relationships and personal struggles. The next season is expected to resolve these cliffhangers and bring new surprises to the story.

Everything about High Tides season 1 recap

Arrival of Daan and Melissa in High Tides season 1

A still from High Tides season 1 (Image via Netflix)

In High Tides season 1, Daan and his mom, Melissa, arrive in Knokke for the summer. Daan and Melissa come from humble backgrounds, unlike the wealthy families that control the town. They rent a camper in the impoverished area of Knokke, showing the gap between different social classes.

Melissa is trying to find her missing sister, Claudia, who disappeared while working as a nanny for a well-known family in town. She quickly gets a job as a nanny for the Vandael family, which links her directly to her sister's disappearance.

Daan meets the rich people of Knokke for the first time when he gets a job at a restaurant by the sea. He meets Alex Vandael and his friends there. Alex acts superior and arrogant, which contrasts sharply with Daan's humble attitude. This initial anger influences how their complicated relationship develops.

Daan feels uncomfortable around the rich people, but he gradually gets involved in their lives, especially when Louise starts to pay attention to him. This conflict between different worlds creates the drama of the season.

Louise, Alex, and Daan: A love triangle forms

A still from High Tides season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Louise Basteyns, a teenager from a wealthy family, is dating Alex at the start of the series. Their relationship seems steady, but problems are starting to appear. Louise has bipolar disorder and dislikes the medication she has to take. Her mental health is a key component of the story and influences her choices throughout the series.

When Louise meets Daan at the restaurant, she is attracted to his honesty and creative viewpoint, which is different from Alex's spontaneity. Daan likes Louise but isn't sure what to do because she is with Alex. As Daan and Louise spend more time together, they develop strong feelings for each other, resulting in a secret relationship.

Alex finds out about the affair, and he reacts with anger and strong emotions. He confronts Louise and Daan, which increases the tension between the three of them. The love triangle creates a lot of the drama in High Tides season 1, highlighting the show's emotional challenges and unhealthy relationships.

The Vandael family’s toxic dynamics

A still from High Tides season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The Vandael family is key to the story. Patrick Vandael is a rich and controlling businessman who leads his family. Patrick often puts down his son, Alex, and ignores his dreams, causing tension in their relationship.

Alex's choice to start a fancy men's club is mocked by his father, making their relationship worse. Even so, Alex is set on proving himself and is teaming up with Jacques, a local restaurant owner, to make his dream come true.

Eleonore Vandael, Patrick's wife, has her problems to deal with. She has a romantic past with Claudia, Melissa's missing sister. This secret relationship creates stress in her marriage and makes her dealings with Melissa more difficult. Patrick's affair with Christine, a family friend, creates more problems for the Vandael family.

The family's problems get worse when Alex reveals Patrick's affair at a party. This public announcement breaks the family's image of being united and leads to the exciting events in the season's final episode.

Mystery of Claudia’s disappearance

A still from High Tides season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Melissa came to Knokke mainly to find out what happened to her sister Claudia, who is missing. Claudia was working as a nanny for the Vandael family when she disappeared. The truth about what happened to Claudia is gradually uncovered through flashbacks and surprising discoveries.

Claudia's relationship with Eleonore becomes an important focus. The two women became close and started a romantic relationship. Patrick found out about the affair and got very angry. Claudia fell to her death during a tense argument on the balcony. Patrick used his power to hide the incident, which made Alex and Eleonore feel guilty.

Melissa's investigation takes her to the Vandael family, where she starts to have doubts about the truth. Her finding out that the family was involved in Claudia's death adds excitement to the series. By the end of the season, Melissa finds out the whole story, but what happens next is still unclear.

The climactic party and Patrick’s death

A still from High Tides season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The season finale of High Tides season 1 happens at a party for Patrick and Eleonore's anniversary. The event is supposed to show off the family's money and togetherness, but it soon turns messy.

Alex, frustrated with his father's double standards, reveals Patrick's affair with Christine by showing a video of them together. This public embarrassment makes Patrick angry, and he reacts by attacking Alex.

The tension is highest when Olivia, Alex's little sister, steps in. She obtains a gun that Melissa brought to Knokke and uses it to shoot Patrick. This surprising event ends Patrick's control, but Olivia is deeply hurt. The season ends with the Vandael family in chaos and unsure about their future.

Louise’s final decision and its impact

In the last moments of High Tides season 1, Louise Basteyns must make an important choice that affects her future and her relationship with Alex. Throughout the series, Louise is shown to be strong, smart, and emotionally deep.

Louise has a strong bond of trust and support with Alex. However, as the story goes on, she must face the difficult truth about Alex's endless quest for answers. Alex's strong desire to find out his family's hidden secrets starts to hurt their relationship and affect his feelings.

A still from High Tides season 1 (Image via Netflix)

At the peak of the series, Louise has to choose between supporting Alex in his quest for answers or leaving him to protect her well-being. High Tides season 1 creates suspense about Louise's choice, as she thinks not only about her relationship with Alex but also about her growth, stability, and happiness.

She appreciates Alex's determination and understands how important his quest is to him, but she sees that their relationship doesn't have much to give. She reaches her limit when she feels empty and can't stay in a relationship that has taken away her sense of who she is.

Cast of High Tides season 1

The cast list of High Tides season 1 includes,

Willem De Schryver as Alexander "Alex" Vandael – A driven journalist seeking answers about his family.

Pommelien Thijs as Louise Basteyns – Alex's partner, who supports him throughout his journey.

Eliyha Altena as Daan – Alex's close friend, often caught in complex situations.

Anna Drijver as Melissa – A mysterious figure with ties to Alex's past.

Ruth Becquart as Eleonore Vandael – Alex's estranged mother, hiding secrets.

Geert Van Rampelberg as Patrick Vandael – Alex's father, whose actions have far-reaching consequences.

Gene Bervoets as Jacques – A seasoned character whose alliances shape key events.

Ayana Doucouré as Margaux – A young woman whose past intertwines with the Vandaels.

Manouk Pluis as Anouk – A supportive character who plays a pivotal role in Alex's quest.

High Tides season 1 is available on Netflix before the second season arrives.

