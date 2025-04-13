Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid season 2: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid season 2 premieres on April 14, 2025, at 10 PM ET/PT on The HISTORY Channel. Hosted, narrated, and executive produced by Dennis Quaid, the show returns with a new set of episodes exploring sacred stories and enduring legends from across the globe.
Season 2 begins with the episode titled Heaven and Hell, which investigates various cultural and religious perspectives on the afterlife, including reincarnation, resurrection, heaven, and hell. These episodes aim to present the spiritual significance of locations and legends that have shaped civilizations.
The documentary-style format remains the same, blending interviews, expert analysis, and dramatized recreations. The show will be available to stream the day after broadcast via The HISTORY Channel app, History.com, and on-demand services from major TV providers.
When will Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid season 2 be released?
Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid season 2 will be released on April 14, 2025. The release date was confirmed in a press announcement published by The HISTORY Channel on April 5, 2025. The first episode is titled Heaven and Hell and will air at 10 PM ET/PT. The series continues on a weekly release schedule.Below is the release schedule by time zone:
To best follow the series, viewers are recommended to watch episodes in sequence. Although the episodes are self-contained, themes and historical references benefit from chronological viewing.
Each week, a new episode will also stream on The HISTORY Channel app, History.com, and major TV providers' VOD platforms. Viewers can watch the series ad-free by purchasing episodes via Amazon Prime Video or other digital platforms. The series continues to focus on presenting spiritual and historical events with commentary from theologians, historians, and eyewitnesses.
What is Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid season 2 about?
Dennis Quaid returns as the host and narrator of Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid season 2. He also serves as an executive producer. Quaid has a history of appearing in roles centered on faith and history, which align with the structure of this documentary series.
The HISTORY Channel produces the show. The series involves a documentary production team with experience in religious and historical storytelling. The show uses a mix of archival footage, dramatized segments, and expert commentary to present each episode’s story.
Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid season 2 explores one major story per episode centered around a religious marvel or spiritual phenomenon. The first episode, titled Heaven and Hell, examines interpretations of the afterlife from religious texts and cultural traditions. Robin D. Stanton is listed on IMDb as a featured cast member in episode 1. The series maintains the structure of blending interviews, expert commentary, and dramatized reenactments.
According to The HISTORY Channel's press release, Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid season 2 covers sacred fortresses built to defend faith, biblical creatures viewed as tests of humankind, wartime weapons used in the name of religion, and hidden codes believed to predict the end of the world.
These themes are presented without a central character arc. Instead, Dennis Quaid introduces and narrates each story. The season continues to explore belief, human experience, and spiritual history from around the world.
What we can expect
The first season of Holy Marvels featuring Dennis Quaid garnered a varied critical response. Certain critics valued the investigation of biblical myths and historical truths, emphasizing the series' blend of scriptural elements and insights from anthropologists, folklorists, and archaeologists.
Some pointed out that Dennis Quaid's intense narration style and the inclusion of musical elements might not attract every audience member. Nonetheless, the series struck a chord with viewers drawn to historical and faith-centered narratives.
Considering the style and themes of the inaugural season, audiences can anticipate that season 2 will carry on showcasing revered tales and timeless myths from different cultures. The program will probably retain its documentary-style format, featuring interviews, expert commentary, and dramatized sections.
The format of Holy Marvels featuring Dennis Quaid season 2 continues to align with the initial season, and there have been no announcements regarding new hosts or significant cast expansions. The emphasis continues to be on showcasing culturally and spiritually important narratives from a historical perspective
