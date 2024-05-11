Home Sweet Rome! season 1: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Home Sweet Rome! season 1 is set to be released in the US on Max (previously HBO Max) on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The 13-episode comedy-drama television series is set in Rome, Italy, and was released in the UK in July 2023.

Home Sweet Rome! is based on a concept by Michael Poryes, an Emmy-nominated writer and producer, known for Hannah Montana and That's So Raven. The upcoming series follows a young girl, Lucy (Kensington Tallman), who moves from the US to Rome with her father and her stepmother, an Italian pop star.

Other cast members of the show include One Last Heist star Darrin Rose, as Lucy's father, and Eleonora Facchini as Francesca, the stepmother and pop star. Additionally, teen actress and singer Ava Ro will also be seen in Home Sweet Rome! as Lucy's best friend in the US, Kyla.

Disclaimer: This article may contain significant spoilers for Home Sweet Rome! season 1.

Home Sweet Rome! season 1 will be released on May 16

Home Sweet Rome! season 1 is set to make its US premiere on Thursday, May 16, 2024, almost a year after the initial launch of the series in the UK in July 2023. The series will have 13 episodes which run for 25 minutes each. However, the exact release time for the episodes has yet to be confirmed.

Cast and characters of Home Sweet Rome! season 1

Kensington Tallman is known for having played Bianca Magic in Nickelodeon’s Drama Club and for her voice-over work in Nick Jr.'s Bossy Bear. She stars in the upcoming series as 13-year-old Lucy, who relocates from California to Rome with her father and her stepmother, Francesca, who is an Italian pop star.

The complete list of cast members for the upcoming series include:

Kensington Tallman as Lucy

Eleonora Facchini as Francesca

Darrin Rose as William/Dad

Ava Ro as Kyla

Federico Ielapi as Bruno

Gloria Colston as Charlotte

Lucia Modugno as Signora Benatti

Christian Monaldi as Nico

Claudia A. Marsicano as Emilia

Amy Stewart as Celeste/Lucy’s mom

Mia Isabel Amari as Arlo

Isabella Nefar as Sofia

Valentina Chico as Chiara Mariano

Iaeli Anselmo as the check-in clerk

Tia Architto as the Science teacher

Melanie Neu as Janet

Anwar Kalander as Prof. Omar Nahib

William Crossley as Jimmy

What is the plot of Home Sweet Rome! season 1?

The plot for Home Sweet Rome! season 1 follows 13-year-old Lucy, who lives in California before moving to Rome with her father, an archeology professor. They move to Italy with Lucy's stepmother, Francesca, a popular Italian pop star.

The series will see Lucy navigating the pain of being a teenager and adapting to the changes of living in a new country, especially without her best friend, Kyla. The latter is in the US and 6000 miles away from Lucy, and they can only talk to each other through a screen.

Each episode of the music-driven drama series will feature original songs by Award-winning songwriters and composers Chen Neeman and Alex Geringas.

Where to watch Home Sweet Rome! season 1

Fans in the US can stream Home Sweet Rome! season 1 from May 16, 2024, on Max with a subscription. In case of geographical restrictions, you can avail a reliable VPN. The series is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK.

As mentioned earlier, the exact time of the release of all the episodes of season one has yet to be confirmed.

