Hotel Costiera season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Hotel Costiera season 1 is a new Prime Video original series that was released on September 24, 2025. A blend of action, drama, and mystery, the six-episode show has surprising twists and turns that keep the viewers hooked.
As a fixer for one of the most luxurious hotels in Positano, Italy, Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) takes up all the unusual and dangerous missions of the hotel's owner, Augusto, and his guests. When Augusto's daughter goes missing mysteriously, Daniel is tasked with ensuring her safe return.
As the series follows Daniel's journey in finding Alice, varied elements like the sets and locations add to the viewing experience of the audience. One such aspect is the songs and music featured in the series. Along with popular tracks by varied artists, the series has an original score composed by Anton Sanko.
From Zetas' Amo' to Vincenzo Leone's O Namber, here are the songs featured in Hotel Costiera season 1
Daniel handles all dangers with ease, but Alice's disappearance puts him to the test in Hotel Costiera season 1. Supporting the elaborate fights, chases, and action-packed sequences, the songs featured in the series add to Daniel's unique journey.
Here is an episode-wise list of all the songs that are featured in Hotel Costiera season 1:
Episode 1 - Sheryl
- Just a Friend by Biz Markie
- Zetasound by Zetas
- Summer Anthem by Martin Felix Kaczmarski
- Ma quale idea by Pino D'Angiò
- Amo' by Zetas
- Viene viene ammore by Maria Paris
- Gloria by Umberto Tozzi
- It's Your Thing by The Isley Brothers
Episode 2- Richard
- Domani E' Un Altro Giorno by Ornella Vanoni
- Napoli by 13 bastardi
- Tu e sta buon by Oyoshe
- Didattica by Zetas
Episode 3- April
- Te port by Oyoshe
- Tu, Tu Si Tu by Fausto Cigliano
- Pitt e fuje by Oyoshe
- Dimmelo ancora by Daniele Benati, Atos Bassissi and Enrico Prandi
- Terra mia by Fabrizio Cesare
Episode 4- Hassan
- Ma il cielo è sempre più blu - Extended Version by Rino Gaetano
- O Namber by Vincenzo Leone
Episode 5- Bruno
- Tango italiano - Remastered by Cocki Mazzetti
- Alabama by Adèle Castillon
Episode 6- Alice
- La grenade by Clara Luciani
- Riderà by Little Tony
Who composed the original score of Hotel Costiera season 1?
Composer Anton Sanko is credited with working on the original score of Hotel Costiera season 1. Composing for films and shows since the 1990s, Sanko's diverse experience in the industry adds a special touch to the series.
Some of the popular projects for which he has composed music include Ouija (2014), Jessabelle (2014), Siren (2019), Fractured (2019), and others.
Here is the complete list of tracks composed by Sanko for Hotel Costiera season 1:
- Alice Bulletin Board
- Positano
- Is That What You Would Do?
- A Friend of a Friend
- You Don't Know What He's Like
- The Burial
- You May Need Some Clothes
- Ferdinando Fight
- The Maserati
- Hassan Takes Off
- Albertini
- Hassan Reunited
- Alice Calls Home
- Hotel Costiera (Main Title)
- Who Took Her?
- 30k
- A Little Encouragement
- DIshonorable Discharge
- Escape- Shots Fired
- Lord Selby Yes Sir
- Sold
- I Have It
- It's Time
- The Deal Changed
The original soundtrack comprises a total of 25 songs composed by Sanko, including one track, O Namber, sung by Vincenzo Leone. The soundtrack is available on major music streaming platforms.
About Hotel Costiera season 1
Hotel Costiera season 1 revolves around the character of Daniel De Luca, whose role as a fixer at the titular hotel leads him to precarious situations. Daniel has a secretive past, which he leaves behind to work in Positano. Working on the orders of the hotel's owner, Augusto, and his guests, the biggest challenge comes for Daniel when he has to find Alice, Augusto's missing daughter.
The official description of the series by Prime Video reads as follows:
"Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the hotel's wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced."
The series is directed by Adam Bernstein and Giacomo Martelli. It is available for streaming in Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, New Zealand, and Portugal.
