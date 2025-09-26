Hotel Costiera season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Hotel Costiera season 1 is a new Prime Video original series that was released on September 24, 2025. A blend of action, drama, and mystery, the six-episode show has surprising twists and turns that keep the viewers hooked.

As a fixer for one of the most luxurious hotels in Positano, Italy, Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) takes up all the unusual and dangerous missions of the hotel's owner, Augusto, and his guests. When Augusto's daughter goes missing mysteriously, Daniel is tasked with ensuring her safe return.

As the series follows Daniel's journey in finding Alice, varied elements like the sets and locations add to the viewing experience of the audience. One such aspect is the songs and music featured in the series. Along with popular tracks by varied artists, the series has an original score composed by Anton Sanko.

From Zetas' Amo' to Vincenzo Leone's O Namber, here are the songs featured in Hotel Costiera season 1

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Daniel handles all dangers with ease, but Alice's disappearance puts him to the test in Hotel Costiera season 1. Supporting the elaborate fights, chases, and action-packed sequences, the songs featured in the series add to Daniel's unique journey.

Here is an episode-wise list of all the songs that are featured in Hotel Costiera season 1:

Episode 1 - Sheryl

Just a Friend by Biz Markie

Zetasound by Zetas

Summer Anthem by Martin Felix Kaczmarski

Ma quale idea by Pino D'Angiò

Amo' by Zetas

Viene viene ammore by Maria Paris

Gloria by Umberto Tozzi

It's Your Thing by The Isley Brothers

Episode 2- Richard

Domani E' Un Altro Giorno by Ornella Vanoni

Napoli by 13 bastardi

Tu e sta buon by Oyoshe

Didattica by Zetas

Episode 3- April

Te port by Oyoshe

Tu, Tu Si Tu by Fausto Cigliano

Pitt e fuje by Oyoshe

Dimmelo ancora by Daniele Benati, Atos Bassissi and Enrico Prandi

Terra mia by Fabrizio Cesare

Episode 4- Hassan

Ma il cielo è sempre più blu - Extended Version by Rino Gaetano

O Namber by Vincenzo Leone

Episode 5- Bruno

Tango italiano - Remastered by Cocki Mazzetti

Alabama by Adèle Castillon

Episode 6- Alice

La grenade by Clara Luciani

Riderà by Little Tony

Also read: Will there be Hotel Costiera season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

Who composed the original score of Hotel Costiera season 1?

Composer Anton Sanko is credited with working on the original score of Hotel Costiera season 1. Composing for films and shows since the 1990s, Sanko's diverse experience in the industry adds a special touch to the series.

Some of the popular projects for which he has composed music include Ouija (2014), Jessabelle (2014), Siren (2019), Fractured (2019), and others.

Here is the complete list of tracks composed by Sanko for Hotel Costiera season 1:

Alice Bulletin Board

Positano

Is That What You Would Do?

A Friend of a Friend

You Don't Know What He's Like

The Burial

You May Need Some Clothes

Ferdinando Fight

The Maserati

Hassan Takes Off

Albertini

Hassan Reunited

Alice Calls Home

Hotel Costiera (Main Title)

Who Took Her?

30k

A Little Encouragement

DIshonorable Discharge

Escape- Shots Fired

Lord Selby Yes Sir

Sold

I Have It

It's Time

The Deal Changed

The original soundtrack comprises a total of 25 songs composed by Sanko, including one track, O Namber, sung by Vincenzo Leone. The soundtrack is available on major music streaming platforms.

About Hotel Costiera season 1

Official poster of the series (Image via Prime Video)

Hotel Costiera season 1 revolves around the character of Daniel De Luca, whose role as a fixer at the titular hotel leads him to precarious situations. Daniel has a secretive past, which he leaves behind to work in Positano. Working on the orders of the hotel's owner, Augusto, and his guests, the biggest challenge comes for Daniel when he has to find Alice, Augusto's missing daughter.

The official description of the series by Prime Video reads as follows:

"Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the hotel's wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced."

The series is directed by Adam Bernstein and Giacomo Martelli. It is available for streaming in Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, New Zealand, and Portugal.

Watch Hotel Costiera season 1 on Prime Video.

