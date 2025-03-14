House of David season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

House of David season 1 episode 6 is set to continue the exciting saga of David's rise to power in ancient Israel. The episode, Giants Awakened, airs March 20, 2025.

Ad

Viewers of the historical drama are keen to see what difficulties Michael Iskander's King David will encounter as he gathers power. The show is attracting comparisons to Game of Thrones because of its engaging characters and politically intriguing episodes.

The emphasis of this episode will still be David's path as the new king of Israel. The episode looks at King Saul's declining mental state and the political upheavals the country is experiencing while it works through internal strife.

Ad

Trending

David has to negotiate the complexity of his acquired authority while juggling royal family challenges from within. Anticipate fresh alliances, more David's destiny revelations, and more betrayal.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

House of David season 1 episode 6 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 4K/UHD quality. Viewers can also find access through platforms like Yidio, which aggregates streaming options.

Everything to know about House of David season 1 episode 6

Expand Tweet

Ad

House of David season 1 episode 6 will be released on March 20, 2025. The episode will drop at 3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) in the United States. However, release times will vary across different time zones.

Below is a table with the exact timings for the major U.S. time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025 12:00 AM

Ad

Where to Watch

The episode will be exclusively available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is also accessible through Yidio, which aggregates streaming options but redirects users to Amazon Prime Video for official viewing.

What to expect from House of David season 1 episode 6

A still from House of David season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

In House of David season 1 episode 6, viewers can expect more intense drama as King Saul’s reign continues to crumble. David's road to the throne gets more clear as the show explores Saul's paranoia and mental instability. Political and emotional challenges to his leadership will abound.

Ad

The episode will highlight the conflict between loyalty and ambition as David negotiates the intricate dynamics of his new job. Both inside the royal family and among the more general political factions in Israel, fans should expect several power conflicts.

Production, direction, and cast

A still from House of David season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

House of David season 1 episode 6 continues the legacy of this epic historical drama, with Michael Iskander in the lead role of King David. His performance of David's development from a modest shepherd to a potent king has already gained popularity.

Ad

Ali Suliman plays King Saul in the ensemble as well. Ayelet Zurer stars as Queen Ahinoam, and Stephan Lang plays the wise Prophet Samuel, who is central in David's ascent to power. Alexander Uloom's presentation of the Philistine King Achish highlights the several forces fighting for dominance.

A quick recap of House of David season 1 episode 5

Ad

House of David season 1 episode 5, titled The Wolf and the Lion, set the stage for intense political intrigue within the royal family. As David navigates the power struggles of King Saul's court, tensions rise.

The episode centers around Saul’s unstable rule, with his mental state becoming increasingly erratic. King Saul's decision to cancel Princess Mychal’s marriage to Adriel’s sons creates a massive stir in the kingdom, highlighting his deteriorating leadership.

Ad

David’s bond with Mychal is tested, and the political chaos surrounding them only deepens. Meanwhile, Saul’s actions affect the alliances within Israel, particularly with the Tribe of Judah. The episode ends with significant developments, setting up future conflicts that will challenge David’s destiny as the next king.

House of David season 1 is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback