House of David season 2 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

House of David season 2 began airing on October 5, 2025, on Wonder Project, an exclusive subscription channel on Prime Video in the United States, with the following episodes available weekly. The season picks up where the biblical drama left off after David's mythical defeat of Goliath and follows his development from a shepherd into a military commander and future king.

As David gains prominence in King Saul's court, the drama explores palace politics, sibling rivalries, and the political machinations of an Israel at the beginning of the Iron Age. Returning cast members Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, and Stephen Lang are joined by new and returning faces.

Who plays who in House of David season 2?

Michael Iskander as David

Michael Iskander

Michael Iskander portrays David, the unlikely shepherd anointed as Israel’s future king, whose journey through hardship, spiritual struggle, and palace intrigue forms the heart of House of David season 2.

Iskander, an Egyptian-born American, makes his screen debut in this lead role after a lauded start in theater, including a Broadway run in the Tony-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo. Known for his emotional authenticity, Iskander previously won awards in high school theater and contributed musically to the show’s soundtrack.

Ali Suliman as King Saul

Ali Suliman and Ayelet Zurer

Ali Suliman portrays King Saul, the tortured and progressively paranoid monarch who views David as both a protégé and a rival, establishing a significant portion of the House of David season 2's tension.

Suliman is a noted Palestinian-Israeli actor who has garnered global fame for films such as Paradise Now and The Syrian Bride, along with hit TV series like Jack Ryan and Tyrant. He has won multiple awards at events like the Asia Pacific Screen Awards and Jerusalem Film Festival awards and is thus known throughout the Middle East and West.

Stephen Lang as Samuel

Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang portrays Samuel, the visionary and moral center of House of David. Lang's Samuel combines empathy with strict principle, anointing David and simultaneously wrestling with Saul spiritually.

Veteran American actor Lang is primarily known for his performance as Colonel Quaritch in James Cameron's Avatar Universe and for roles in Don't Breathe, Public Enemies, and Into the Badlands. He is a Tony Award nominee for his work in the theater and a Saturn Award nominee for his film performances, known for his authoritative and gravitas presence in big-budget dramas and television epics.

Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam

Ayelet Zurer

Ayelet Zurer will be seen as Queen Ahinoam, Saul's wife, and a fiercely loyal member of the royal family searching for balance in family and kingdom during Saul's decline. Zurer is a renowned Israeli actress who is recognized globally for roles in Netflix's Daredevil, Steven Spielberg's Munich, Man of Steel, and Angels & Demons.

A winner of Israel's Ophir Award for Best Actress, Zurer is known for bringing emotional strength and diplomatic sophistication to her characters, both in Israeli film and in large-budget Hollywood work.

Additional characters and guest stars

The additional actors and guest stars appearing in House of David season 2 are as follows:

Indy Lewis as Mychal

Yali Topol Margalith as Merab

Davood Ghadami as Eliab

Oded Fehr as Abner

Martyn Ford as Goliath

Ashraf Barhom as Doeg

Alexander Uloom as King Achish

What is House of David season 2 all about?

House of David season 2 follows what happens after David triumphs over Goliath, plunging him into the turbulent world of Israelite royalty. David is celebrated as a war hero, and his newfound fame influences the shifting dynamics at the court of King Saul. Saul descends into madness and jealousy and grows suspicious of David as he gains popularity with the people and the royal family.

He makes deeper connections, particularly with Princess Michal, all while Queen Ahinoam tries to bolster Saul's kingship and hide his instability. Backstabbing becomes more intense as political succession and retaliation mold palace life's intrigue and tension.

The season charts royal alliance disputes, family loyalty, and power struggles through David's increasing military power and his brothers' resentment. Themes of destiny, power, and faith drive David's ascension as palace intrigue and tragic personal loss challenge his resolve and leadership.

House of David season 2 is available to stream on Wonder Project via Prime Video.

