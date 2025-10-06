House of David season 2 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

  • home icon
By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Oct 06, 2025 10:36 GMT
House of David season 2 (Image via Wonder Project/Prime Video)
David's story and his ascent to become the most renowned king of Israel continue in House of David season 2 episode 3. Following his victory over Goliath, more drama, intrigue, action, and power dynamics are coming as the new installment ramps up the story of David's ascension.

House of David season 2 episode 3 drops next Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Wonder Project, which is now available for subscription on Amazon Prime Video. The story continues following his entry into Gibeah, where people are happy about his arrival, as King Saul's animosity towards him increases.

Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode, when and where to watch it, and what to expect from David's journey and his rise to power and popularity.

When does House of David season 2 episode 3 come out?

Following the two-episode drop on the premiere, the new season will settle into a release schedule of one episode every week on the same day until the finale. This means fans can expect House of David season 2 episode 3 to come out next week on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.

The table below provides the exact release timings in selected major time zones worldwide.

RegionRelease TimeRelease Date
Pacific Time (PT)12:00 a.m.October 12, 2025
Eastern Time (ET)3:00 a.m.October 12, 2025
British Summer Time (BST/GMT+1)8:00 a.m.October 12, 2025
Central European Time (CET)9:00 a.m.October 2, 2025
India Standard Time (IST)12:30 p.m.October 12, 2025
Gulf Standard Time (GST)11:00 a.m.October 12, 2025
Japan Standard Time (JST)4:00 p.m.October 12, 2025
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)5:00 p.m.October 12, 2025
House of David season 2 episode 3, along with previous and upcoming episodes of the series, is exclusively streaming on Wonder Project on Prime Video. The streaming service is now available on Amazon Prime Video as of October 5, 2025, which costs $8.99 per month on top of an existing Prime Video subscription. It also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

How many episodes are left in House of David season 2?

Like House of David season 1, the second season of the series also has eight episodes in total. Two of those came out back-to-back during the premiere, which means there are six more episodes left to tell the story of David, including the upcoming House of David season 2 episode 3.

Below is the release schedule for all remaining episodes for those who want to keep up with the series every week.

  • Episode 3: October 12, 2025
  • Episode 4: October 19, 2025
  • Episode 5: October 26, 2025
  • Episode 6: November 2, 2025
  • Episode 7: November 9, 2025
  • Episode 8: November 16, 2025

A brief recap of House of David season 2 premiere

A still from the series (Image via Wonder Project/Prime Video)
The two-episode drop on the House of David season 2 premiere focuses on the battle after Goliath's death, the looming danger of revenge, and Saul's growing jealousy after David's win. Following David's victory against Goliath, chaos erupts as the Philistines realize that their champion is gone. Meanwhile, the Israelites' confidence against their enemies grows.

With the victory and his growing popularity, David is warmly accepted by the people in Gibeah. However, this rising attention also makes him the center of jealousy and political rivalry. The premiere shows Saul starting to acknowledge David as a threat to the throne and his power.

Meanwhile, Jonathan, who is the heir to Saul's throne, is torn between familiar loyalty and his growing admiration for David. Jonathan's affection towards David is exactly the opposite of the latter's brother's sentiment. His older brother, Eliab, is angry with David and the consequence of his rise to power, which ended in the death of the soldiers he had worked with for a long time.

Major events to expect from House of David season 2 episode 3

Here are some potential plot developments and highlights to expect in the upcoming House of David season 2 episode 3, based on the events from the previous episode:

  • The animosity between Saul and David is growing, and whatever Saul does to ensure that David and his increasing popularity among the masses will not hurt his power could be a highlight in the next episode.
  • More about friendships and complicated relationships. Fans can expect more on David and Jonathan's friendship, the latter's test between the loyalty to his father or his friend, and David's complicated familial relationship, especially with his brother.
  • The start of Saul's downfall. Saul's growing jealousy and insecurity will kick off his fall from grace, which will not only affect him but also the future of Israel.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on House of David season 2 as the series progresses.

