What time will House of David season 2 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

House of David season 2 will premiere with its first two episodes on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET. The series returns exclusively on Prime Video through the new Wonder Project subscription in the U.S., with later availability for all Prime members worldwide.
Viewers will witness the continuation of David’s rise following his fateful clash with Goliath, as shifting alliances and divine prophecy reshape Israel’s destiny. With its international rollout, the release timing differs across regions, making it important to know when the episodes will drop in each territory.
House of David season 2 release time for all major regions revealed
Episodes 1 and 2 of House of David season 2 debut simultaneously across the globe on October 5, 2025. Here is the regional release schedule:
The series follows a simultaneous global premiere schedule, ensuring audiences around the world experience David’s story on the same day.
How many episodes will there be in House of David season 2?
House of David season 2 will feature 10 episodes in total. The first two episodes, premiering together on October 5, 2025, set the tone for the season with the aftermath of David’s battle against Goliath and Saul’s waning grip on power.
Subsequent episodes will roll out weekly on Prime Video. This release pattern mirrors the first season’s structure, giving audiences time to follow each chapter of David’s journey in detail. The historical drama and biblical storytelling continue to expand as David navigates faith, betrayal, and destiny on his path to kingship.
Is House of David season 2 only available on Prime Video?
Yes, the second season of House of David is exclusive to Prime Video, specifically through the Wonder Project subscription in the U.S. The Wonder Project is a curated content hub available for $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year. Internationally, the series will also release on Prime Video for regular subscribers at a later date.
Prime Video remains the sole streaming home for the series, which joins its lineup of historical dramas, faith-based programming, and Amazon Originals. Subscribers can access episodes on release day and stream them on-demand at their convenience. The exclusivity further solidifies Prime Video as the global distributor of this biblical epic.
What is House of David season 2 about?
House of David season 2 continues where season 1 left off, picking up after David’s shocking triumph over Goliath. The victory ignites conflict in Israel, pitting families, kingdoms, and faith against one another. King Saul, played by Ali Suliman, struggles to hold onto his throne as his pride and defiance bring him closer to downfall.
Meanwhile, David, portrayed by Michael Iskander, grapples with destiny, torn between loyalty to Saul and his divine calling as the future king.
The season deepens themes of love, betrayal, and survival. Viewers can expect family strife, forbidden romances, and power struggles against the backdrop of ancient warfare.
Supporting performances by Stephen Lang as Samuel, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, Indy Lewis as Mychal, and Martyn Ford as Goliath continue to anchor the series’ dramatic impact.
Cast and production
The ensemble cast for House of David season 2 includes:
- Michael Iskander as David
- Ali Suliman as King Saul
- Stephen Lang as Samuel
- Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam
- Indy Lewis as Mychal
- Ethan Kai as Jonathan
- Martyn Ford as Goliath (in flashbacks)
- Oded Fehr, Yali Topol Margalith, and Louis Ferreira in key roles
The production, led by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, continues to emphasize sweeping cinematography, detailed period costumes, and action-driven storytelling. Their approach grounds the biblical epic in both emotional and visual spectacle.
The second season of House of David premieres on October 5, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET, launching globally on Prime Video through the Wonder Project. Episodes 1 and 2 arrive together, with the season spanning 10 episodes in total.