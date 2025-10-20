  • home icon
House of David season 2 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 20, 2025 19:42 GMT
Everything to know about House of David season 2 episode 5
Everything to know about House of David season 2 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Wonder Project)

House of David season 2 is everything about the portrayal of the biblical figure, King David. House of David season 2 episode 5 airs October 26, 2025. Wonder Project subscribers can watch this episode on Prime Video to relive David's rise to power. In the latest season, David struggles to assert his authority, manage his family's expectations, and manage his growing relationship with Mirab.

As the season goes on, David also has to deal with Saul's jealousy, political plans, and relationships with close friends and family that aren't always easy. As he grows from a young fighter to an old leader, he has a hard time keeping his morals and goals in line.

When does House of David season 2 episode 5 come out?

also-read-trending Trending

Here is a detailed look at the release times across various time zones. Release timings may vary depending on your location. Kindly crosscheck before tuning.

RegionRelease TimeRelease Date
Pacific Time (PT)12:00 amOctober 26, 2025
Eastern Time (ET)3:00 amOctober 26, 2025
British Summer Time (BST/GMT+1)8:00 amOctober 26, 2025
Central European Time (CET)9:00 amOctober 26, 2025
India Standard Time (IST)12:30 pmOctober 26, 2025
Gulf Standard Time (GST)11:00 amOctober 26, 2025
Japan Standard Time (JST)4:00 pmOctober 26, 2025
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)5:00 pmOctober 26, 2025
How many episodes are left in season 2?

House of David season 2 consists of eight episodes, with four already released. Episode 5 represents the midway of the season, with three more episodes before the finale on November 16, 2025.

A brief recap of season 2 episode 4

Everything to know about House of David season 2 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Wonder Project)

Season 2 episode 4 was dramatic, concentrating on David's emotional and strategic evolution. Drama intensifies after the previous episode's cliffhanger over Saul's search for the true king.

David's raid on the Philistines costs his unit much, testing his leadership and combat expertise. He struggles with this failure, but Mirab unexpectedly helps. This episode centers on Mirab soothing David after his failure, highlighting their growing friendship.

While helping Saul brutally kill an innocent family, Eliab is in danger. He experiences intense inner upheaval when his guilt over what he did overwhelms him.

Saul's intransigence in his quest for the throne pits him against Samuel, who is unyielding, escalating political tension. Although his past acts make it challenging, Jonathan tries to win Sara's heart in this episode.

Major events to expect from season 2 episode 5

Everything to know about House of David season 2 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Wonder Project)

Here are some major plot points to look forward to in season 2 episode 5:

David’s struggles continue: As a leader, David is under more and more pressure, which is a serious test of his judgment and power. You can expect him to have times of doubt and self-reflection as he deals with his growing duties.

Family politics and betrayals: Tensions within Saul’s house deepen as the rift between Mirab and Mychal becomes more pronounced. Family politics threaten to tear the unity of Israel apart, affecting David's path to power.

Jonathan’s personal growth: Jonathan must face the consequences of his previous mistakes as he moves ahead. Expect a change in his character as he reconciles with others.

You can catch all the released episodes of House of David season 2 exclusively on Prime Video. However, access requires a Wonder Project subscription.

