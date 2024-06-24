House of the Dragon: Do Cargyll brothers really fight each other in the books?

House of the Dragons season 2 episode 2 was quite heavy to digest in the aftermath of Jaehaerys' death. With mourning, plotting, and a thirst for vengeance, the show had much to offer with its release on June 23, 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Erryk and Arryk Cargyll face off against each other in the episode, fighting to uphold their respective loyalties. The fight ends with a tragic double death, casting an even gloomier mood for viewers. Unfortunately, the books do not offer the characters much respite: they fight and die similarly in George R.R. Martin's conceptualization as well.

What happens to Erryk and Arryk in House of the Dragon?

A still with Erryk and Arryk Cargyll from House of the Dragon (Image via HBO)

Erryk and Arryk Cargyll are twin brothers in House of the Dragon. Their story becomes an important plot point in season 2 episode 2. While Erryk defects from the kingdom to serve as part of Rhaenyra's guard, Arryk remains loyal to King's Landing and serves in the Kingsguard under Aegon II. His loyalty to the realm is tested after the murder of Jaehaerys Targaryen when Ser Criston Cole orders him to kill Rhaenyra.

Cole gives Arryk a chance to prove himself as a loyal soldier. They devise a scheme where Arryk would impersonate his twin Erryk to enter Dragonstone, Rhaenyra's seat of power. Using Erryk's position, Arryk would corner her while she was alone and slay the supposed 'usurper'. Initially hesitant, Arryk eventually agrees to execute the plan.

Arryk manages to enter Dragonstone, narrowly avoiding his brother in a few close encounters while walking through the castle passageways. Finally, he reaches Rhaenyra's room, where she is accompanied by only her maid and preparing for bed. Pretending to be Ser Erryk, he stands watch outside her room, entering to barricade her in when the time is right. Arryk even draws his sword, ready to attack a completely defenseless and very shocked Rhaenyra.

However, Erryk manages to intercept his twin just in time. The two brothers engage in a brutal fight, exchanging many bruises and spilling blood. The soldiers on guard are unable to help Erryk, as they cannot differentiate him from Arryk. Rhaenyra narrowly misses Arryk's sword attacks many times.

In the end, Erryk manages to incapacitate his brother, killing him. But he is overwhelmed with grief from his declaration that he would always love Arryk, even though they were forced to part ways. Reeling from guilt, Erryk apologizes to Rhaenyra and falls upon his sword despite her protests. In a chilling twist, both the Cargyll brothers lie dead at Dragonstone.

Fate of Erryk and Arryk Cargyll in the books

In the books, Erryk and Arryk Cargyll meet the same fate: fighting each other to death over Rhaenyra's assassination attempt. However, the books present different perspectives on how the brothers die, as per the witnesses of the scene.

The Dance of the Dragons, a True Telling is a book from the perspective of Grand Maester Munkun. He described that the battle between the twins went on for half an hour and woke up half the castle. No one could tell the twins apart, even as they died weeping in each other's arms. In contrast, the ballads in the books romanticize the fight, saying that the brothers professed love for each other even as they drew blood.

However, according to a court jester in The Testimony of Mushroom, the brothers called each other traitors, maintained enmity, and fought till their last breath. An amalgamation of these scenes has been used to inspire the final version of the show.

What is the difference between Arryk and Erryk?

The Cargyll twins in a still from House of the Dragon (Image via HBO)

The difference between Arryk and Erryk Cargyll lies not in their looks but in their loyalties. Arryk is loyal to King's Landing and serves the Kingswatch under Aegon II. He believes in the green faction and refers to his brother as a traitor.

On the other hand, Erryk joined the black faction after Rhaenyra defected to Dragonstone. He serves as a member of her personal guard and swears allegiance to her. He even dies defending her against his twin.

Which twin died in House of the Dragon?

In House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2, Arryk attacks Rhaenyra while pretending to be his twin. This forces Erryk to duel against him and protect his queen, the one he swore loyalty to. During the fight, both brothers get heavily injured, but Erryk kills Arryk in the end.

Unfortunately, grief forces Erryk to take his own life, falling on his own sword despite Rhaenyra's dismay. Both twins die in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 is streaming now on HBO Max.