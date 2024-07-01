House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 ending explained: What "mistake" did Rhaenyra discuss with Alicent?

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 was released on June 30, 2024, and sets the stage for the beginning of the war between the Black and Green factions of the Targaryen dynasty. Alicent tries to spearhead the effort from the Greens' side, but Ser Criston Cole takes charge and decides to march with an army to Harrenhaal. On the other side, Rhaenys counsels Rhaenyra to seek a road of peace.

At the end of the episode, Rhaenyra disguises herself to get into King's Landing and talk to Alicent. They discuss Viserys' death and how he mentioned 'the prince who was promised' on his deathbed. Rhaenyra reveals that he was recounting a legend about Ageon the Conqueror, and Alicent realises that she made a mistake by thinking he was talking of his son Aegon II. Regardless of this realisation, Alicent does not relent to Rhaenyra's plea and seals the option of war.

What was the "mistake" Rhaenyra told Alicent about in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3?

Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 (via HBO Max / E3 01:00:24)

At the end of the House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3, Rhaenyra takes on the guise of a septa (nun) and goes into the Great Sept where Alicent goes to offer her prayers. The two meet after years as Rhaenyra wishes to discuss a path for peace between the warring Targaryen factions.

Rhaenyra explains how her father declared her heir and never wavered from his statement. Alicent sternly tells Rhaenyra that she has no claim to the throne since Viserys mentioned Aegon's name before dying, indicating that he had changed his mind. When asked about what exactly Viserys said on his deathbed, Alicent declares that he called Aegon "the prince that was promised".

Shocked at this, Rhaenyra explains to Alicent that the title was a part of the story of The Song of Ice and Fire, a legend her father told her about. Viserys was referring to Aegon the Conqueror, his predecessor, and Alicent mistook the name for her son Aegon II.

Alicent's face of realization shows that she understands the implications of the misunderstanding, and she might be the one who cost Rhaenyra her rightful throne. Rhaenyra implores Alicent by saying that a mistake was made, but Alicent forcefully counters by saying there was no mistake and it was too late to find a path to peace. She leaves the Sept, leaving Rhaenyra alone there as the episode ends.

What did Daemon see at Harrenhaal?

Daemon Targaryen in a still from House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 (via HBO Max / E3 19:10)

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 also closely follows Daemon as he flies away from Dragonstone with no word of his whereabouts. He descends on Harrenhaal with his dragon and single-handedly infiltrates the castle. Surprisingly, the Lord of Harrenhaal concedes authority to him immediately and declares in Rhaenyra's name.

However, it is clear that Daemon does not feel safe in the castle, since he refuses to touch his dinner for fear of it being poisoned, and barricades the door to his bedroom. Later, in the castle Godswood, Daemon has a vision where he sees a younger Rhaenyra sewing up the dead baby Jaehaerys' head.

In the vision, she accuses him of going off without accountability, leaving her behind to clean up all his messes. After his vision, Daemon also receives a frightening omen: that his death will occur at Harrenhaal.

Is an attack imminent from Ser Cristan Cole and Aegon after House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3?

Aegon II Targaryen in a still from House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 (via HBO Max / E3 35:53)

The other characters also make significant progress in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3. Aegon orders an army to march to Harrenhaal, deciding to fly himself with them on a dragon. However, Ser Larys Strong counsels him against it, informing him of rumours that Alicent intended to rule in his stead. Aegon appoints Ser Larys as his Master of Whispers on the Small Council.

Ser Criston Cole marches with a troop of knights towards Harrenhaal when they are intercepted by Baela Targaryen on her dragon. Baela goes back and informs Rhaenyra of the developments, after which she decides to meet Alicent. Parallelly, Heleana tries to overcome the grief of losing her child and says that she forgives Alicent.

House of the Dragon season 2 is streaming on platforms like HBO Max and JioCinema, with new episodes releasing every week on Sundays.

