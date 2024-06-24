Who is Aegon's wife in House of the Dragon? 

In House of the Dragon, Aegon’s wife is Helaena. In the show, the character of Helaena Targaryen is portrayed by English actress, Phia Saban. Season 2 episode 2 of House of the Dragon premiered on June 23, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET.

A teaser was released before the second episode, which highlighted the Greens and the Blacks preparing for the Dance of the Dragons, the ultimate war that led to the downfall of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones (2021-2019). It is based on the book Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin. The plot of House of the Dragon is focused on House Targaryen. The official synopsis of the series read as per Rotten Tomatoes reads as -

Trending

"The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to popular HBO series "Game of Thrones;" based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," "House of the Dragon" is set nearly 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I Targaryen's children battling for control of the Iron Throne."

The show stars Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower among others. The series holds an impressive IMDb rating of 8.4/10.

Why did Aegon marry Helaena in House of the Dragon?

A still of Helaena from House of the Dragon (Image by @houseofthedragonhbo/Instagram)

Aegon married his sister, Helaena, because he wanted to keep the bloodline in his family. Aegon was a Targaryen, and for Targaryens, it was common to marry within the family to keep their bloodline pure. It was a part of their Valryain legacy and they also believed that keeping the bloodline within the family would assist them even while controlling the dragons.

In season one of the show, Aegon Targaryen gets married to Helaena. However, there was no specific episode or scene dedicated to them that showed them exchanging wedding vows.

In the book Fire and Ice, Helaena was married to Aegon, when she was just thirteen years of age. One year after her marriage, she gave birth to the twins: Jaehaerys and Jaehaera, and later gave birth to Prince Maelor.

Similar to Aegon and Helaena, King Jaehaerys was also married to his sister Alysanne Targaryen, King Aerys II Targaryen married his sister Queen Rhaella, and Jon Snow, the son of Aegon Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, had physical relations with Danaereys Targaryen, the dragon queen, who was his aunt.

Rhaenyra and Daemon, who were uncle and niece, were also married secretly. The incestuous nature of the Targaryens lies within the house, which also leads to their mighty downfall.

Who is Helaena Targaryen?

The only daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen and Queen Alicent Highwater is Halaena Targaryen. Halaena’s mighty beast was Dreamfyre, a blue and silver dragon In The World of Fire and Ice. Dreamfyre died at the Dragonpit in 130 AC.

In the books, when King’s Landing was captured by Rhaenyra, Helaena was taken captive. Later, she jumped from the window of her room and was declared dead.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.