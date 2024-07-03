House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 sets the stage for a major character's death

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 titled The Burning Mill aired on June 30, 2024. In the latest episode, Cristen Cole, Lord Commander and Hand of the King leaves Kings Landing and is on his way to Harrenhall to capture it. Further on, Cole will also take over the houses that haven't pledged their loyalty to Aegon and are supporting Rhaenyra's claim to the throne.

The latest House of the Dragon episode is where the Dance of the Dragons officially began, although viewers only get to see the aftermath of it. The Blackwoods and The Brackens battle in the name of Aegon and Rhaenyra.

Later, Rhaenyra hands over the dragon eggs to Rhaena before the Dance of the Dragon can commence on a major scale, following sibling rivalry and quest for power, with pandemonium everywhere. The latest installment catalyzes the upcoming war and more action with bloodshed can be anticipated in the upcoming episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Who is going to die in House of the Dragon season 2?

In House of the Dragon season 2, Rhaenys is going to die in the Battle of Rook's Rest as per the books. Meleys perishes in the battle with Rhaenys, Aegon is burned but survives, while Aegon's dragon Sunfyre destroys one of her wings, rendering her a useless combat dragon. Lord Staunton also dies.

In the latest episode 3, Cristan Cole is already on his way to capture multiple houses that do not pledge their allegiance to the Greens.

In the book, however, things are more detailed as Cole is seen marching with a gigantic and well-equipped army from Kings Landing to Duskendale. When Cole attacks Duskendale, they are underprepared and hence lose the battle, following which Lord Gunthor Darklyn is killed.

Lord Staunton, the Lord of Rook's Rest and the head of House Staunton was warned about Aegon’s army led by Cole, who might attack them next, now that they have captured Duskendale. Rhaenyra was asked to send for backup to protect Rook's Rest. She sent Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys because they were seasoned warriors.

In the book Fire and Blood, Cristan Cole originally planned a trap for Rhaenyra Targaryen at Rook’s Rest. When the battle began, several dragons, dragon riders, soldiers, sell-swords, and others engaged in it and died. Rhaenys also gets injured in the battle amidst all the bloodshed and chaos and dies as she majorly gets burnt by Dragonfire.

Eventually, Lord Staunton loses the war and is killed following which Brooks Rest gets captured by Team Green, as stated in the book.

Rhaenys and Meleys would have even won the battle if it was just Vhagar and Aemond. Vhagar, though the biggest dragon was very slow and old and Aemond was inexperienced, unlike Rhaenys. What tipped the scales was when Aegon and Sunfyre joined, she did not stand a chance against all of the combined forces.

After the battle, the head of Meleys was publicly shown on the roads of King Landing, shaming Rhaenys for siding with Rhaenyra in the battle, according to the books.

When will House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 premiere?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 will premiere on July 7, 2024, on HBO at 9 PM ET. Viewers can stream it on Max with a basic subscription of $9.99. Hulu subscribers can add Max and also stream this show by paying an extra $15.99 per month. In India, viewers can stream House of the Dragon on Jio Cinema.

House of the Dragon season 2, episodes 1-3 are now streaming on Max.

