What to expect from House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4? Everything to know

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 premiered this Sunday, June 30, 2024, bringing another packed episode full of slow but significant developments, hinting at an upcoming and inevitable war. This episode also hinted at many big things lying ahead, especially with an ending affirming that no efforts at stopping this war would work.

This makes the prospect of the show's upcoming episode even more exciting. Moreover, the trailer for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4, teases a battle involving a dragon at last. The dragons in this season have been tertiary characters at best up to now, but that may change. The trailer also seems to hint that the Riverlands will be the central focus of the upcoming episode.

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4, premieres on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 9 pm EST on HBO and Max.

Trending

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: What to expect?

After three episodes of careful brewing, the fourth episode of this second season of the Game of Thrones spinoff may finally be ready to serve the dish. The first three episodes had huge developments, especially the first and second ones at their respective endings, but the third was geared towards setting up for the war.

The war will seemingly kick off in the fourth episode, with Ser Criston Cole leading his army to the Riverlands despite Alicent's wishes. Daemon Targaryen also made his way to Harrenhal, gaining the loyalty of the lord there. As hinted in the trailer, these developments will culminate in what could be the first on-screen battle in this season.

The trailer also hints at Rhaenyra Targaryen unleashing one of the dragons. Team Black already has more dragons, and with a smaller army, there is no doubt that their dragons will be at war from the beginning.

Expand Tweet

Those who have read the novel Fire and Blood may already understand that this episode will adapt Battle at Rook's Rest, one of the most pivotal chapters in the story. If the series does try to emulate the exact story of the book, this episode will change things in ways fans may not have imagined.

Anyhow, fans will get an action-packed episode that will perhaps outdo all three previous episodes.

A brief recap of House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3

Expand Tweet

The third episode of House of the Dragon season 2 was entirely geared towards setting up the fourth episode. It began with a seemingly insignificant fight between the young lords of Blackwoods and the Brackens, but the scene cut to a huge massacre, where both sides suffered heavy losses. This kickstarted the fight in the name of Rhaenyra and Aegon.

The episode soon diversified into war plans, with Criston Cole's new role as Hand of the King playing a part in the decisions that follow. Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen flies with his dragon to Harrenhal, overtaking the castle with no fight from the lord.

With other small but significant developments taking place all around, Rhaenyra decided to try her luck at avoiding the battle with some understanding from Alicent. Rhaenyra used help from White Worm to sneak into King's Landing in disguise and catch Alicent at the Sept.

As interesting as it was, the conversation between the two women did not resolve anything, leaving the sides in the same stance as they were.

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4, will premiere on July 7, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback