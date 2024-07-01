House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 preview sees the Blacks and the Greens prepare for war

On July 7, 2024, with the release of House of the Dragon Season 2's fourth episode, the show will have already made a halfway journey into the season. Conveniently Titled A Dance of Dragons, a released preview of the episode not so subtly hints at the famous war between the Greens and the Blacks that changed the trajectory of the Seven Kingdoms in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

Max was quick to release the teaser for the upcoming episode on YouTube and various social media platforms just hours after the premiere of the 3rd episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, on July 1, 2024. The teaser provided an exciting inside look into the escalating tensions and impending war between the two houses, leaving no doubt that viewers are in for an intense and captivating storyline ahead.

House of the Dragon preview hints at the war that had shaken the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros

It seems like the war has arrived sooner than expected in House of the Dragon Season 2. After pondering on the possibility of a battle between the two opposing forces for much of House of the Dragon Season 1, Season 2 takes a quick jump to the said war that is famously known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Rhaenyra's army led by Daemon and Aegon's army led by Ser Criston Cole saddle their horses and dragons, and put on their armor in the latest episode preview of House of the Dragon Season 2 as they prepare for war. On the other hand, Rhaenyra and Alicent seem to be mildly contemplating the decisions they have taken so far while on the brink of the deadly battle.

Aegon appears determined to reinstate his position as King and seems like he would go to any extent to ensure that, even at the cost of lives lost and relationships strained. In the latest teaser, Aegon can be seen having a brief altercation with his mother Alicent, who was largely responsible for him assuming the role of the King.

Aemond asks Alicent to "Tread Carefully" when she compares him to his father and says:

"You might be half the king your father was."

This is the same Aemond who was sceptical of becoming King in the first season of the show. However, in Season 2 Aegon seems to have gotten a taste of the power that comes with his position and refuses to part from it.

About House of the Dragon Season 2

Based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon explores the family war that plundered the Seven Kingdoms and led to the eventual downfall of the Targaryens. Often referred to as the Dance of the Dragons, the war also almost led to the extinction of dragons barring a few.

The official logline for Season 2 of House of the Dragon released by HBO reads:

"Following King Aegon II’s coronation and the death of Queen Rhaenyra’s son, House Targaryen is divided in two. In King’s Landing, Aegon II rules from the Iron Throne, supported by Alicent and the Green Council, under the protection of the largest dragon in Westeros."

It continues:

"From exile on Dragonstone, Queen Rhaenyra and her Black Council consider their next move. Civil war looms as both sides seek support from the great houses of Westeros, ultimately amassing armies — and dragons."

The first three episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 are currently streaming on Max.

