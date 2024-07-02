House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: Major spoilers to expect

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 titled The Burning Mill premiered on June 30, 2024, and it featured Rhaenyra travelling to King's Landing to reason with Alicent so that the war could be stopped. With the confrontation between the two, it was finally made clear that Viserys only took Aegon's name in his final breath as he was retelling Alicent the story of A Song of Ice and Fire - which she misunderstood as him claiming that his son Aegon should get throne in Rhaenyra's place.

Given that House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 ended on a huge note, it finally looks like the Targaryen civil war is set to begin in full force. Trailers for episode 4 also showcased dragons leaping into war, fans can expect it to be a big one when A Dance of Dragons finally premieres next week on July 7, 2024, on Max.

What can fans expect from House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4?

The beginning of the Targaryen civil war

Considering that Rhaenyra now knows that Viserys was talking about the "Promised Prince" and not her nephew when he mentioned Aegon to Alicent, viewers can expect her to act on the mistake that was committed finally. This may further solidify her claim to the crown, fans can expect to see the big Targaryen civil war finally begin in House of the Dragon season 2 next week.

With next week's episode being titled A Dance of Dragons, fans can expect the big beasts to leap into action and battle amongst each other. Not to mention, that Rhaenyra now knows that Ser Criston Cole is marching with an army too, which will force her to act sooner rather than later so that the war may be in her favor.

Alicent questioning Aegon's rule

Considering that Rhaenyra let Alicent know about A Song of Ice and Fire, perhaps we may see her also question Aegon's rule. The trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 showcases a scene between the mother and the son, with Alicent saying that Aegon is only "half the king" his father was. This can further help set up more dynamics that we may get to see going forward in the season.

Not to mention, that Alicent has clearly been irked by some of the haste decisions that Aegon has been making this season, and considering that he is too quick to act on aggression, his downfall may be coming soon as well.

Daemon regretting his actions

In House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3, Daemon traveled to Harrenhal to secure the place for Rhaenyra. While he was able to do so easily as the place was breaking down, he started facing visions there. One particular vision saw him meet a younger version of Rhaenyra with Milly Alcock returning to play her and sewing back the head of Jaehaerys.

Daemon was seen crying in the vision, it's pretty clear that he regrets his actions which has led to Rhaenyra not respecting him anymore. It might also dawn on him that he was responsible for the death of a kid, and this might further affect him going forward in the season.

Catch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 on July 7 on Max.

