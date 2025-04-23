How did Charles Vallow die? Details explored as Lori Vallow Daybell is found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder

The case of Charles Vallow, which is explored in Hulu's newest documentary titled Lori Vallow Daybell: The Doomsday Mom Murders, has received a new update. Charles' estranged wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was convicted in Arizona yesterday, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow.

Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow on July 11, 2019, at Lori's home in Chandler, Arizona.

Lori has been found guilty of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in the July 2019 shooting case by a Maricopa County Superior Court jury. At the moment, Lori is already serving life sentences in Idaho for the murder of her two children and her now-husband, Chad Daybell's last wife, Tammy. Now, Lori faces another life sentence for conspiring to kill her fourth husband.

Who is Charles Vallow, and what happened to him?

Charles Vallow was Lori Vallow Daybell's fourth husband, who was fatally shot in 2019 by Lori's brother, Alex Cox. Cox claimed self-defense at the time, and he was not charged. But he eventually died of natural causes months later.

However, Alex Cox's account was later questioned, and his sister, Lori Vallow Daybell, was charged with the murder. This happened after she was found guilty of the murders of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

The trial for Vallow's murder began in Phoenix on March 31, where prosecutors argued that Lori and her brother Alex Cox had planned to kill Vallow so she could claim the money from his life insurance policy and move on to marry Chad Daybell, an Idaho author and religious leader.

Lori represented herself at her trial and told the jury that her brother Alex shot Charles in self-defense after an altercation broke out in the family over personal matters. According to her, Charles got into an argument with her teenage daughter, Tylee Ryan, and threatened her with a bat.

However, prosecutors put away Lori's self-defense claims, arguing that she had reasons to kill her then-husband. According to NBC News, prosecutor Treena Kay said in her opening statements:

"Lori Vallow wanted to be Lori Daybell, wife of Chad Daybell. And in July of 2019, Lori Vallow wanted to keep the same lifestyle that she had with Charles. And she could get all of this if Charles was dead. She could marry Chad Daybell and become Lori Daybell. She would get a million-dollar life insurance policy from Charles Vallow. She would get Social Security for herself and their son, JJ, as the child of a dead spouse. And all of this would be true if Charles Vallow was dead."

Soon after Charles was killed in July 2019, Lori went on to marry Chad Daybell in November 2019.

Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty in the case

In her closing argument during her trial, Lori said:

"Under Arizona law, I had the right to self-defense. Tylee had the right to self-defense. Alex had the right to self-defense. This event was not planned or expected. It was shocking. This event was not a crime. It was a tragedy. Don’t let them turn my family tragedy into a crime."

However, the evidence against her indicated otherwise. A medical examiner, Lori's other brother, Adam Cox, and even Chandler Police Officer Cassandra Ynclan testified against Lori. Owing to the overwhelming evidence and testimony against her, the court found Lori guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of Charles Vallow's death.

Lori Vallow Daybell faces the possibility of life behind bars following Tuesday's verdict.

