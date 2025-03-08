Where is Annie Cushing now? All about Lori Vallow Daybell’s sister-in-law ahead of Dateline on NBC

NBC's Dateline’s latest episode, aired March 7, features an exclusive interview with Annie Cushing’s sister-in-law, Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother who killed her two children in 2020. The remains of Lori’s children, Tylee and Joshua (JJ), were found in a shallow grave in her husband, Chad Daybell’s backyard.

Before Lori tied the knot with Chad, she was married to Joseph Ryan, her third husband, and shared a close bond with his sister, Annie. However, Cushing has consistently pushed for justice for Tyelee and JJ, since Lori Daybell was convicted.

As per the Cinemaholic, Annie Cushing currently resides in New York and is the Senior Marketing Analyst of her company, Annielytics. She also hosted the A Murderous Heart podcast, which detailed the plight of her niece Tylee Ryan.

Annie Cushing has actively sought justice against Lori Vallow Daybell over the years

Annie Cushing and Lori Daybell’s relationship dates back to 2002, when the latter married Cushing’s brother, Joseph “Joe” Ryan. Although they shared a sisterly bond, Annie had observed that Lori had strong spiritual inclinations, as per The Cinemaholic.

While Lori and Joseph shared one child together, Tylee Ryan, Lori’s son from a previous marriage, Colby, also lived with them. However, when she claimed that Joseph was abusive, Annie Cushing extended her support to Lori when the couple divorced in 2004.

As per KSL TV, Annie kept in touch with Lori and Tylee even after the former married Charles Vallow and moved to Arizona. However, as per the same outlet, Cushing noticed a vast change in Vallow when she visited her and Tylee after Joseph died in 2018.

During the visit, Cushing observed that Vallow did not let Tylee mourn her father’s death. She also noticed the distant relationship between the mother and daughter.

As per KSL TV, Annie Cushing sent her daughter a string of text messages after the visit expressing concern over Lori’s altered behavior. In the texts, she admitted that she wanted to leave Vallow’s house as it was dark and even referred to her as a “sociopath” who had become consumed with ideas about the end of the world.

She also told her daughter that although she had reconnected with her niece, she didn’t want to keep in touch with Lori any longer. However, Annie was not prepared for what was about to come.

Tylee Ryan, 16, and Lori’s youngest son, JJ, 7, were reported missing in 2019, and their remains were discovered on Lori Daybell’s fifth husband, Chad’s property. The children had been brutally murdered and buried in the backyard, which the police discovered in June 2020.

Since then, Annie Cushing has actively advocated for bringing Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell to justice. During their initial hearing in 2021, Annie said in a statement to East Idaho News:

“I want to see the coconspirators’ feet held to the flames. I want everyone who aided Chad and Lori in these crimes to be held accountable and I want justice.”

She also expressed her relief after Lori was declared competent to stand trial by District Judge Steven Boyce in 2022. In a statement to the same outlet, she said:

"I’m ecstatic that Lori will finally face charges for her role in the murders of Tylee, JJ and Tammy. Justice may have been delayed, but it has not been denied.”

She also gave a victim impact statement in April 2024, after Lori and Chad were both convicted and sentenced.

As per The Cinemaholic, Annie Cushing resides in New York as of now. She graduated from Florida State University and works in the field of tech and data. She is employed as a Senior Marketing Analyst at her own company, Annielytics, where she helps organizations expand using data technology.

Aside from that, she has also published a visual book in 2019 titled Making Data Se*y, and also curated the A Murderous Heart podcast, where she delved deep into the case involving her niece.

To know more about the Vallow-Daybell case, catch the latest episode of Dateline on NBC.

