How many confirmed victims does Herb Baumeister have? Details about The Fox Hollow Murders subject, explored

Herb Baumeister, the subject of the new Hulu documentary The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, has eight confirmed victims identified through remains discovered at his Fox Hollow Farm estate. However, investigators believe the true number of his victims could be much higher.

Herb Baumeister's crimes took place from the 1980s until 1991, primarily targeting gay men he met in nightclubs. Authorities suspect he lured his victims to his home before killing them and disposing of their remains.

In total, about 10,000 human bone fragments were found on his 18-acre property in Westfield, Indiana. Authorities believed there may be many more unidentified victims.

Baumeister has also been linked to the I-70 Strangler case, involving at least eleven men, including young men and boys, found murdered between Indiana and Ohio. While he was named the prime suspect in 1999, the case remains officially unsolved.

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer revisits Herb Baumeister’s crimes and the ongoing efforts to uncover the full extent of his killings. The four-part series is now streaming on Hulu.

How many of Herb Baumeister’s victims have been identified?

Approximately 10,000 human bone fragments were found on Baumeister's farm estate (Image via ABC News)

Herb Baumeister is believed to have murdered over a dozen men in the early 1990s, targeting gay men he met in local bars before luring them to his home.

During the investigation, police recovered human remains belonging to at least eleven individuals buried in the woods at Fox Hollow Farm on June 24, 1996. Of those, eight victims have been identified till date, while the identities of others remain unknown.

According to ABC News, a renewed search on December 4, 2022, uncovered an additional bone fragment and pinpointed 20 new locations on the property where more remains could be buried. Advanced DNA technology, including genetic genealogy, is used to identify Baumeister’s unknown victims.

Investigators continue to search for answers, hoping to identify Baumeister’s unidentified victims. The documentary The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer not only revisits Herb Baumeister’s crimes but also adds the new developments in the investigation, including the 2022 search at Fox Hollow Farm.

Herb Baumeister linked to I-70 Strangler murders

After Baumeister purchased his estate, the I-70 Strangler killings, to which he was linked, ceased. It is believed that he used the farm as a burial site (Image via ABC News)

The infamous I-70 Strangler, an unidentified serial killer believed to be responsible for at least eleven murders of men, including young men and boys, across Indiana and Ohio, has been linked to Herb Baumeister.

The murders occurred between 1980 and 1991, with victims found dumped along the rural areas near Interstate 70.

According to the 1996 Dayton Daily News report, all victims were discovered naked or partially clothed. Their bodies were discarded in remote locations like rivers, streams, and ditches. Each victim had also been strangled to death.

After Herb Baumeister purchased the farm, the killing spree associated with the I-70 Strangler ceased. It was later revealed that the farm, where Baumeister resided, may have served as his victims’ burial site.

Young lives lost to I-70 Strangler, including a 14-years-old

The I-70 Strangler’s killing spree, for which Herb Baumeister was a prime suspect, claimed the lives of several young men, many of them teenagers. The victims were found abandoned in remote locations across Indiana and Ohio.

Among them was 15-year-old Michael Sean Petree, whose naked body was discovered in Hamilton County, Indiana, in 1980. Another victim, 14-year-old Delvoyd Lee Baker, was found semi-nude near a river also in Hamilton County.

In Ohio, 17-year-old Eric Allen Roettger was found shirtless in Preble County, while 18-year-old Thomas Ray Clevenger Jr. was discovered partially clothed near an abandoned railroad track in Greenville.

The brutal nature of these crimes and their apparent connection to Baumeister remain a haunting chapter in the investigation of the I-70 Strangler.

Don't miss the documentary The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, streaming on Hulu. The docuseries tracks coroner Jeff Jellison reopening a notorious serial killer case in suburban Indiana, where new DNA technology and witness testimonies reveal hidden truths.

