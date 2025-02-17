What is The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer about? Everything to know

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer explores the double life of Herb Baumeister, a seemingly ordinary businessman and father in the affluent suburbs of Indianapolis, who was later revealed to be a serial killer. Throughout the 1990s, Baumeister targeted gay men, luring them to his estate.

His confirmed victim count remains uncertain, with estimates suggesting it could rival or even exceed that of Jeffrey Dahmer.

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, a four-part docuseries produced by ABC News Studios, premieres on Hulu on February 18, 2025. It follows Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison as he reopens the case, using modern DNA technology to identify remains and uncover new leads.

The series features never-before-seen archival footage, interviews with investigators, victims' families, and the current owner of Fox Hollow Farm. A key element of the series is the first on-camera testimony from survivor Mark Goodyear, shedding new light on the case.

When and Where The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer can be watched?

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer is set to premiere on Hulu on February 18, 2025. While Hulu has not officially confirmed the exact release time, new content typically becomes available on the platform at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET) on the release date.

The streaming service offers multiple subscription plans, including a basic option with ads for $9.99 per month and an ad-free version for $18.99 per month.

There is also a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ (all with ads) for $16.99 per month. The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer will be available exclusively on Hulu, but the platform is not accessible in certain regions due to licensing restrictions.

Viewers in these areas may require a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to connect to a US server and subscribe to Hulu to stream the series. As the premiere date approaches, it is recommended that viewers check Hulu’s official website for the latest updates on The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer.

More about The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer

The official synopsis for the series on Hulu reads:

"When a coroner reopens a notorious serial killer case in suburban Indiana, new DNA technology and witness revelations expose dark secrets."

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer is a four-part true crime series that examines the crimes of Herb Baumeister, one of Indiana’s most infamous serial killers.

The series, produced by One Traveler, an All3Media Company for ABC News Studios, premieres on Hulu. It follows Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison as he uses advanced DNA technology to identify thousands of human bone fragments found on Baumeister’s 18-acre property, Fox Hollow Farm.

The first episode, The Lost Boys, explores the discovery of remains and how Baumeister targeted young gay men. A House with Good Bones raises questions about whether he acted alone. Answer the Riddle follows a cold case investigator uncovering new evidence, while No Longer Forgotten features a survivor recounting his experience.

Baumeister, a businessman and father, appeared to lead a normal life in an affluent Indianapolis suburb. However, authorities later connected him to multiple murders, including cases initially attributed to the “I-70 Strangler.”

The series provides new insights into his crimes through survivor testimony, investigator interviews, and forensic analysis, offering a deeper look into one of Indiana’s darkest cases.

Stay tuned for more updates.

