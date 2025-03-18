How many episodes are there in A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read? Episode count, release schedule, and more

A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read is a true-crime docuseries exploring the controversial murder case involving Karen Read, a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in January 2022.

According to the New York Post, on March 17, 2025, Read was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly backing her SUV into O’Keefe during a snowstorm and leaving him to die.

The trial ended in a mistrial in July 2024 after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, sparking national attention. Read's defense argued she was framed to protect other law enforcement officers, as per Fox News, March 15, 2025. The case has gained significant media coverage due to allegations of police misconduct and conflicting witness statements, as per Vanity Fair on October 29, 2024.

A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read consists of five episodes airing over three consecutive nights on Investigation Discovery and Max. The docuseries features exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the trial. Viewers can follow the full episode schedule and streaming options as the series unfolds this week.

Number of episodes in A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read

The first episode of A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read will premiere on March 17, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery. The five-episode series will air over three consecutive nights. It will be available to watch live on ID. Viewers can also stream it on Max, Philo, DIRECTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

The detailed release schedule of A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Release Time (ET) Episode 1 What Happened at 34 Fairview? March 17, 2025 9:00 PM ET Episode 2 Did I Hit Him? March 17, 2025 10:00 PM ET Episode 3 How Long to Die in Cold March 18, 2025 9:00 PM ET Episode 4 A Town Divided March 18, 2025 10:00 PM ET Episode 5 The Verdict March 19, 2025 9:00 PM ET

Production, direction, and cast

A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read is directed by Terry Dunn Meurer, the creator of Unsolved Mysteries. Meurer secured extensive behind-the-scenes access to Karen Read and her legal team as they prepared for both her first and second trials. The docuseries provides exclusive interviews with Read, who claims the film serves as her testimony, stating she wanted to share her story in full, as per Vanity Fair on October 29, 2024.

Produced by Unsolved Productions, the series includes commentary from legal experts and individuals close to the case. Read’s legal team, comprised of prominent attorneys including Alan Jackson, David Yannetti, and Elizabeth Little, features heavily throughout the series, as per Fox News on March 15, 2025. The series also features never-before-seen courtroom footage, re-enactments, and visual aids to break down key aspects of the case.

A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read explores allegations that Read was framed to protect other law enforcement officials involved in Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe’s 2022 death. The series revisits key moments from the case, including the mistrial in July 2024 and the events leading up to Read’s retrial.

The cast consists mainly of real-life figures, such as Karen Read herself, her attorneys, and experts commenting on the case. A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read aims to provide a deeper examination of this divisive true-crime saga.

What is Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read all about?

A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read is a five-part true-crime docuseries chronicling the controversial death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe and the legal fallout surrounding his girlfriend, Karen Read. The series reexamines the night of January 29, 2022, when O’Keefe was found dead outside fellow officer Brian Albert’s home in Canton, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors allege Read, after a night of heavy drinking, ran him over with her Lexus SUV and left him to die in a snowstorm. However, Read and her attorneys argue she was framed to protect others inside the house that night, as per TV Insider on March 17, 2025.

As reported by Fox News on March 15, 2025, the docuseries features new interviews, court footage, and direct commentary from Read, who claims:

“I’m fighting for my life here.”

The series also highlights the mistrial declared in July 2024 after jurors failed to agree on a verdict.

As A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read unfolds, it details conflicting autopsy results, alleged law enforcement bias, and missing or tampered evidence, such as inverted security footage and taillight fragments. The series arrives as Read prepares for her retrial on April 1.

Stay tuned for more updates.

