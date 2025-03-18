Where is Karen Read’s family now? Details explored ahead of A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read

A former Massachusetts equity analyst and adjunct professor Karen Read awaits her second trial as the Investigation Discovery docuseries A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read premieres on March 17, 2025. The series revisits the 2022 death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, whose body was discovered outside the Canton residence of fellow officer Brian Albert. It also examines the accusations against Karen Read, who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Karen Read’s defense maintains that she was framed to shield others involved, including law enforcement. According to CBS Boston's March 13, 2025 report, Read’s first trial concluded in a mistrial due to a hung jury, with jurors later indicating they had agreed to acquit her on two counts. The defense claims Read’s case stems from a coverup, while prosecutors argue it’s a straightforward case of drunk driving and homicide.

Karen Read’s family has remained steadfastly supportive as she faces renewed legal scrutiny following the mistrial in her first court battle. According to The Cinemaholic, on March 15, 2025, her parents, William and Janet Read, continue to reside in Dighton, Massachusetts, while her brother Nathan Read lives in Warwick, Rhode Island.

They are supporting Karen as she prepares for her second trial, while A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read on Investigation Discovery examines the case more closely.

In late January 2025, Karen Read’s brother, Nathan, gathered alongside several of her supporters at a rally held in Warwick, Rhode Island

Karen Read’s family has remained resolute in her defense since her arrest for the 2022 death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe. As Read prepares for her second trial in April 2025, her family’s involvement has become increasingly visible.

As per the Cinemaholic, in late January 2025, Nathan Read, her brother, joined dozens of supporters at a rally in Warwick, Rhode Island, advocating for her innocence. Speaking to WJAR10, Nathan stated,

“Very strong, you know, this turnout, both here in Rhode Island and throughout New England, to be honest, we’ve got, today we’ve got 29 standouts across the county.”

Karen’s family has consistently stood by her, publicly maintaining that she is the victim of a coverup involving members of the Canton, Massachusetts community and law enforcement. Her father, William Read, a respected academic, has played a prominent role in supporting her.

William, a former Dean of Business at Bentley University, has received multiple accolades, including Bentley’s Scholar of the Year award and the Glen McLaughlin Prize for Research in Accounting Ethics. He holds degrees from UMass Dartmouth, Babson College, and Virginia Tech and has served in key faculty and administrative roles at Bentley.

Karen’s brother, Nathan Read, was the General Sales Manager at Lexus of Warwick until 2021. His tenure ended amid allegations of misappropriating funds, leading to an order to repay around $25,000.

Her parents, William and Janet Read, currently reside in Dighton, Massachusetts, while Nathan is based in Warwick, Rhode Island. Despite the legal turmoil, they continue to assert Karen Read’s innocence. In Boston 25 News, as reported by The Cinemaholic, March 15, 2025, William Read, referencing the alternative theory that O’Keefe died after a violent altercation at the home of Boston police officer Brian Albert, stated,

“My sense is that there are a handful of people — influential people — who know what happened. My daughter will be free. That’s what I believe.”

The Reads have consistently challenged the prosecution’s claim that Karen Read fatally struck O’Keefe with her SUV, suggesting instead that O’Keefe was injured inside Albert’s home and later left outside as per CBS News, March 13, 2025. Forensic evidence, including wounds believed by the defense to be dog bites or injuries from a fight, has been central to their argument.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial on July 1, 2024, after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict noted in CBS News, March 13, 2025. The controversy surrounding her case has continued to attract significant public attention, further amplified by Investigation Discovery’s docuseries A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, which premiered on March 17, 2025.

As Read’s second trial approaches, both her family and her defense team remain vocal, pressing claims of a broader conspiracy involving law enforcement figures. Karen Read’s legal battle has been shaped by allegations of misconduct, including accusations against Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator, who is under internal investigation by the Massachusetts State Police as per CBS News.

The Reads have maintained their stance despite growing legal expenses and ongoing litigation. Karen Read has publicly stated her commitment to clearing her name in an interview with Vanity Fair on October 29, 2024, declaring,

"I’m not backing down now,” .... “As scary as a potential conviction is, I will go to jail for something I didn’t do before I plea out. I will never give them that win.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

