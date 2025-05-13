How many episodes are there in Bad Thoughts? Details explored

Bad Thoughts is a new American dark comedy television series created by Tom Segura. It premiered exclusively on Netflix on May 13, 2025, and viewers can stream all episodes of this provocative show on the popular platform.

The dark comedy series is structured as a collection of vignettes, each exploring disturbing yet humorous stories that test the boundaries of morality and decency.

In total, Bad Thoughts consists of 6 episodes, each ranging between 17 and 22 minutes in length. These episodes dive into various darkly comedic themes, ensuring each segment offers a unique perspective. All six episodes were made available for streaming on May 13, 2025, at midnight Pacific Time/3 am Eastern Time.

Often pushing their morality, the show's narrative centers on disturbing, morally ambiguous circumstances in which people find themselves. Among several vignettes, including one about a country music star who kidnaps fans to motivate his music after losing his creative drive. Viewers come across more strange and morally dubious incidents that play out as the story develops.

Episode count of Bad Thoughts

There are six episodes in Bad Thoughts. Released concurrently on Netflix, these episodes made it simple for audiences to binge-watch the whole series.

Here are the synopses and the durations of all the episodes:

Episode 1 (17m): An assassin breaks all his own rules. A man takes serving the elderly to another level. An IT guy who's a little too hard at work.

Episode 2 (22m): A man succumbs to an apocalyptic evacuation. A behind-the-scenes day with an action icon goes wrong. A country star's jam session from hell.

Episode 3 (22m): A singer finds inspiration for a killer comeback. A school play that no parent could prepare for. An unforgettable night with extremely close sisters.

Episode 4 (17m): A French love affair takes a turn. A woman's last wish blindsides her husband. A routine flight goes from turbulent to terrifying.

Episode 5 (19m): An emergency landing becomes a miscommunication crisis. A groundbreaking video game returns with a vengeance. A coffee order no one can escape.

Episode 6 (17m): An offensive remark upends a work event. A man tries a new gym on for size — in more ways than one.

Production, direction, and cast

Bad Thoughts is created by Tom Segura, who also serves as the director and executive producer. Your Mom’s House produces the show in association with Netflix. Alongside Segura, the series is executive produced by Molly Mandel, Jeremy Konner, Kara Heumann, Rami Hachache, and Ryan Hall.

The directing team includes Segura, Konner, and Hachache. The ensemble cast includes Tom Segura, Daniella Pineda as Mrs. King, Robert Iler as Evan, and Arnold Chun as Byung Sung, with many other actors making notable appearances.

Plot of Bad Thoughts

Bad Thoughts explores a series of darkly comedic and provocative stories. One vignette features a country music star, Tom, who loses his creative drive and resorts to kidnapping fans.

He traps them in a run-down town, where he forces them to reveal their traumatic stories, hoping to find inspiration for a new hit song. Each vignette offers disturbing yet absurd scenarios that challenge the characters' decency and moral boundaries.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bad Thoughts and similar projects as the year progresses.

