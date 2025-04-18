How many episodes are there in The Glass Dome season 1? Details explored

The Glass Dome season 1 is a psychological thriller series that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2025. This show delves into the dark world of crime and trauma.

Ad

Lejla, a criminologist in Granås, Sweden, must confront her childhood abduction memories. Crime fans should watch Camilla Läckberg, Henrik Björn, and Lisa Farzaneh's suspenseful, mysterious show.

Comprising six episodes, the series is painstakingly designed to examine Lejla's battle with her past and the vanishing of a young girl called Alicia. Lejla finds disturbing links to her own abduction as the investigation develops.

The plot revolves around Lejla, who returns to her childhood town after her adoptive mother's death. Soon, a disturbing case involving the disappearance of Alicia, her friend's daughter, pulls her into a dark investigation.

Ad

Trending

The abduction brings Lejla back to her own traumatic upbringing; as she investigates, she finds distressing truths about her past and the kidnapper's actual identity.

Episode count of The Glass Dome season 1

Ad

The Glass Dome season 1 consists of six episodes. Every episode continues with the last one, slowly revealing the disturbing mystery surrounding Lejla's traumatic past and the missing girls.

The episodes are closely linked and include suspenseful moments that cause the audience to doubt the identity of the abductor.

The six episodes follow Lejla's quest for justice as she confronts painful memories and investigates Alicia's disappearance. Season-long plot twists lead to a shocking reveal. The series expertly weaves past and present to explore trauma, manipulation, and truth.

Ad

More about The Glass Dome season 1

Ad

Disclaimer: The article has spoilers for The Glass Dome season 1.

The Glass Dome season 1 delves into the trauma and psychological effects of abduction. Lejla, the protagonist, has been haunted by her own kidnapping as a child. Lejla's history comes back when a young girl called Alicia vanishes from her hometown, and she gets fixated on locating the girl.

Working with her adoptive father Valter, and the local police chief Tomas, Lejla starts to find unsettling similarities between Alicia's case and her own kidnapping as she looks into things.

Ad

Lejla's pursuit of answers takes her through a web of secrets, lies, and manipulations. She uncovers the hidden past of those around her and struggles with the revelation that the kidnapper may be someone she trusted.

The last episode of the season takes a surprising turn. Lejla discovers that Valter, the guy she thought was her protector, is the genuine abductor. This discovery compels Lejla to face her history and fight for justice for Valter's crime victims.

Ad

Production, direction, and cast

A still from The Glass Dome season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Camilla Läckberg, famed for her crime novels, wrote the series. Henrik Björn and Lisa Farzaneh directed it.

Ad

Léonie Vincent, who plays Lejla Ness, the criminologist at the center of the narrative, leads a gifted ensemble that the show presents. Among the other cast members are Johan Rheborg as Tomas Ness, Valter's brother and police officer, and Johan Hedenberg as Valter Ness, Lejla's adoptive father.

The production of The Glass Dome effectively captures the eerie atmosphere of the small Swedish town, with cinematography that adds to the series’ haunting vibe.

Ad

The Glass Dome season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More