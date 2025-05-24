How many people died in the Chicago Tylenol murders? Details explored ahead of Cold Case on Netflix

The 1982 Chicago Tylenol murders killed 7 people who had unknowingly ingested extra-strength Tylenol capsules laced with cyanide. The deaths occurred in the Chicago metropolitan area. The victims, who were unrelated to each other, collapsed shortly after taking the drug. Investigations soon revealed that the Tylenol capsules had been tampered with.

Ad

The case is one of the most notorious unsolved murder cases in American history. Despite an extensive investigation, no one has ever been charged with the murders, although a man was convicted of an extortion plot connected to the case. The deaths led to many changes in regulations related to public health and consumer safety, particularly around the packaging and sale of prescription drugs.

Netflix's upcoming documentary series Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders will present this unsolved case in a new light. The series will feature interviews, case files, and evidence that have never been made public before.

Ad

Trending

This series is set to release on May 26, 2025, on Netflix.

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Chicago Tylenol murders - All about the murder case explored

Ad

According to The New York Times report, published on January 15, 1984, in the Chicago Tylenol murders, the first known victim was 12-year-old Mary Kellerman. She died after taking Tylenol in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. Within a few hours, other deaths occurred, and all the cases had the commonality of taking Tylenol capsules.

Mary Kellerman's death was followed by the death of Adam Janus in Arlington Heights. He was a post office worker who had taken two capsules of Tylenol due to chest pain. His brother, Joseph Janus, initially thought he had died due to a heart attack.

Ad

As per a report by CNN, Joseph Janus, Adam's brother, said:

"We didn’t know what was happening, but everybody thought he died of heart attack."

Adam's other brother, Stanley Janus, and sister-in-law, Theresa Janus, also took the same capsules, and they both died shortly after. The death of three people in the same family alerted investigative agencies.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, on June 14, 2024, three more deaths followed. A woman named Mary McFarland died after taking Tylenol while at work in Elmhurst. 35-year-old flight attendant Paula Prince was found dead in her apartment, with an open vial of Tylenol near her. Mary Reiner, who had recently given birth, died after taking the medication at her home in Winfield.

Ad

According to a report by Time, published on September 29, 2014, during the investigation, several bottles were examined. It reportedly became clear that the medication had been intentionally poisoned. Despite an intensive investigation with the help of the FBI, the real culprit has not been identified to date, and the case remains unsolved.

What is Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders all about? Explored

Ad

Netflix's upcoming docuseries Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders will revisit the 1982 tragedy from an investigative perspective. The series for the Chicago Tylenol Murders will feature police files, old footage, interviews with victims' families, and investigating officers. According to The Guardian, it includes some evidence and records that have never been made public before.

One of the highlights of the series for the Chicago Tylenol Murders is an interview with James William Lewis, who was convicted of extortion conspiracy in the case. According to The New York Times, Lewis sent a letter to Johnson & Johnson demanding $1 million, and in return, he would "stop the killing."

Ad

Although he was never charged with the Chicago Tylenol murders, his final interview, recorded before he died in 2023, will be featured in the series.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders will also shed light on how the massacre led to major changes in consumer safety regulations, drug packaging, and public policy. The docuseries will provide a chronological presentation of the Chicago Tylenol murders, the investigation, and their broad social impact.

Netflix's docuseries Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders will attempt to bring this mystery back into the public consciousness. Through exclusive interviews and unpublished evidence, the series will provide a detailed and well-researched look at the case that deeply impacted consumer confidence.

To find out more about the Chicago Tylenol murders, viewers can watch Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, which will be released on May 26, 2025, on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryansh Saraswat Suryansh Saraswat is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Asian Academy of Film and Television. Additionally, he has a one-year diploma in Electronic Media and a three-year diploma in Dramatic Arts.



Prior to Sportskeeda, Suryansh worked as a Hindi writer at Pocket FM for a year. He also has two years of experience in filmmaking and media content creation, where he developed strong research, scriptwriting, and content production skills.



Suryansh is passionate about the entertainment industry, particularly its ability to unite people and spark conversations through movies, music, reality TV, and celebrity trends. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by using reliable sources, cross-checking facts, staying updated, and writing responsibly.



He enjoys reading novels and plays, watching films, and pursuing photography in his free time. He is particularly fascinated by the 90s era, which he considers the golden age of Indian cinema. He especially loves films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Know More