How many times has Téa Leoni been married? All about her kids as actress ties the knot with actor Tim Daly

American actress Téa Leoni married her Madam Secretary co-star, Tim Daly, in New York City on July 12, 2025. Us Weekly confirmed the news of the nuptials, which was attended by close friends and immediate families of the couple.

Leoni, 59, and Daly, 69, tied the knot after dating for over 11 years. They met on the set of the CBS political drama, Madam Secretary, in 2014, where Téa played the titular role of Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, and Tim played her onscreen husband, Henry McCord, for six seasons until 2019.

This is Tim Daly’s second marriage; he was previously married to actress Amy Van Nostrand from 1982 to 2010. Meanwhile, Téa Leoni has been married twice before, first to television commercial producer Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. for four years, and later to actor, writer, and musician David Duchovny for 17 years.

Leoni and Daly first sparked dating rumors in the summer of 2014, around the time she was going through her divorce from Duchovny.

Exploring the personal life of Téa Leoni amid her wedding to Tim Daly

Téa Leoni married her first husband, Neil Joseph Tardio Jr., in June 1991 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Hope Township, New Jersey. However, they divorced four years later.

Subsequently, the now 59-year-old actress tied the knot with David Duchovny, now aged 64, in May 1997, after dating for eight weeks. Together, they have two children: a daughter, Madelaine West Duchovny, and a son, Kyd Miller Duchovny.

Not much is known about Kyd, 23. However, Madeline West, 26, followed in her parents' footsteps and is now an actress who starred in the movie A Mouthful of Air, the Netflix series Painkiller, and the Hulu show Saint X, among others. The Brown University English graduate also made a cameo in her father’s hit show, The X-Files.

Leoni and Duchovny separated in 2008. They reconciled a year later but split ways again in June 2011. Three years later, they filed for divorce, which was finalized in August 2014.

In December 2014, Téa Leoni confirmed she was dating Tim Daly, and the two started living together at her Upper West Side apartment in NYC. Both are alumni of the private high school Putney School, though they attended a decade apart.

In April 2015, the couple made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. Later that month, they also attended the Broadway show It Shoulda Been You.

Tim Daly also has two children from his previous marriage to Amy Van Nostrand, including his son, Sam, 41, and daughter, Emelyn, 36. In March 2024, Daly appeared on the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast and spoke about his decade-long relationship with Leoni.

"She's a miracle. I never thought that I would experience something like that at my age, and I'd sort of come to terms with maybe being alone or maybe being in some kind of casual thing that wasn't really too demanding, and then we met and it all changed," Tim shared.

Back then, he also described the relationship as “the deepest, most fun, most truly intimate” one he has ever had. The Wings star added that it was a “profound relief” that he could be his “entire self” with Leoni, without the fear of blame or change.

On Monday, Madeline West shared a carousel of pictures that appeared to be from her mother’s wedding day on her Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, Téa Leoni’s representatives also confirmed the news of her wedding with People Magazine on the same day.

